l will admit it. When I hear "bike-friendly town," my first thought isn't always positive.

I picture getting stuck behind a cyclist on a narrow road while I'm already running late.

But officials say the New Jersey towns that are best for biking are often better for drivers, too.

Photo by micheile henderson on Unsplash woman in brown coat riding on black bicycle on road during daytime

The latest rankings from PeopleForBikes put Hoboken at the top of the list in New Jersey, thanks to years of investments in safer streets, better traffic design, and infrastructure that works for everyone.

Experts say streets designed for cyclists also tend to reduce crashes and improve safety for pedestrians and motorists.

It turns out there are a lot of great Jersey towns to ride and some that might surprise you.

Photo by Donald Teel on Unsplash Yellow bicycle with blue rims parked on sidewalk

Here are the 10 highest-ranked biking communities in New Jersey and what makes each one stand out, based on the latest PeopleForBike rankings:

1. Hoboken

The gold standard for biking in New Jersey. Hoboken’s extensive network of protected bike lanes and traffic-calming measures has made it one of the safest and most bike-friendly cities in the country.

2. Roselle

This Union County borough may surprise some people, but its compact layout and easy connectivity make biking a practical option for getting around town.

3. Roselle Park

Another strong performer from Union County, Roselle Park benefits from short travel distances and streets that are well-suited for cyclists and pedestrians alike.

4. Lawrenceville

This Mercer County community combines a walkable downtown that has plenty of older architecture to admire with bike-friendly roads and easy access to trails, making cycling a convenient choice for residents.

5. Highland Park

Situated along the Raritan River, Highland Park has embraced complete streets initiatives and offers cyclists easy access to nearby parks and destinations.

Photo by KBO Bike on Unsplash man in black t-shirt riding white bicycle

6. High Bridge

Known for its scenic surroundings and access to outdoor recreation, High Bridge is a favorite for riders looking to enjoy both small-town charm and beautiful cycling routes.

7. Margate City

With flat terrain, ocean breezes and streets that are easy to navigate on two wheels, Margate is one of the Shore’s most bicycle-friendly communities. I would have guessed Ocean City but what do I know?

8. Asbury Park

The city’s revitalized downtown and beachfront make it a popular destination for cyclists, whether they’re commuting or simply enjoying a ride along the coast.

9. Kearny

Its dense street grid and proximity to regional transportation corridors help make biking a realistic transportation option for many residents.

10. Hewitt

This small community in Passaic County offers cyclists access to quiet roads and nearby outdoor destinations, making it an appealing spot for recreational riding.

CHECK THEM OUT: States With the Best and Worst Commutes

Best Off-the-Beaten-Path Getaway Spots to Check Out This Summer in New Jersey Here’s something to consider, New Jersey residents. If you still want to get away for a little bit this summer but can’t afford it, think about doing a staycation right here in the Garden State. Sure, you can go to the Jersey Shore, the Wildwoods, Atlantic City, but those are big tourist spots. Consider checking out these 10 getaway spots “off the beaten path.” Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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