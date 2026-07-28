Margate celebrates Lucy the Elephant’s 145th birthday on Saturday

I lived in South Jersey for a year when I was in my 20s. I worked at a radio station out of Atlantic City and the more laid-back South Jersey vibe was a bit new to me. I grew up in Union County where things were a bit faster-paced and a little more cynical.

So, when almost every coworker I met at that radio station talked to me about Lucy the elephant, I was perplexed. Almost weekly, I was eagerly asked, since being new to South Jersey, if I had visited Lucy the Elephant in Margate yet.

Associated Press Associated Press

“No? Oh, you’ve got to go!”

“Well, what is it?” I’d ask.

“It’s a big 65-foot elephant. That’s what it is.”

“Well, what does it do?”

“Well, nothing, but you could walk inside it.”

“And do what?”

“You know, walk around.”

I never went. And I guess this is a character flaw of mine, but I also never felt like I missed out on anything. Do I begrudge Lucy's 145 years of existence? No. I’m happy it makes other people happy. I just never got why this spectacle of a roadside attraction is any different than, say, the world‘s largest ball of twine.

Nonetheless, for the Lucy lovers, you should know that she’s turning 145 years old and is having a birthday bash thrown this Saturday.

Her big party is set for Saturday, Aug. 1, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. right there where Lucy the Elephant stands at 9200 Atlantic Avenue (1 Lucy Plaza), Margate. The birthday event had originally been planned for July 18 before being postponed.

Lucy the Elephant's 142nd Birthday (Facebook) Lucy the Elephant's 142nd Birthday (Facebook)

NJ.com reports it’s not only a celebration of Lucy’s 145th birthday, but also the 50th anniversary of her becoming a National Historic Landmark and the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Atlantic Avenue will be closed to eastbound traffic from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m..

What will this party include? According to Lucy’s website a "22-foot double lane Stars & Stripes water slide, a fire dog belly bounce, carnival smash, a money grab machine…and returning favorites, the Lucy Express Trackless Train ride and a 9-hole mini-golf course.”

And if you go to this old lady’s party, be polite and tell her she doesn’t look a day over 120. She'll like that.

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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Solve these picture puzzles Convert these pictures/Emoji into the correct responses. These pictures are NOT describing the answer — they're telling you which words and sounds to say. The answers are at the bottom. Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia