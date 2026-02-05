With all the winter stories I've written lately, it's with the hope of warm FREE summer vibes, I scribe this one!

On February 5, 2026, New Jersey legislators took a step that could make summer at the shore a little sweeter for teenagers. Senate Bill S1533, currently under consideration, would allow towns to waive or reduce beach fees for kids ages 12 to 17. While children 11 and under already enjoy free access at most Jersey Shore beaches, anyone older has typically had to buy a beach badge—sometimes a barrier for families trying to soak up the sun.

How Senate Bill S1533 could impact teen access to Jersey Shore beaches

The bill doesn’t mandate statewide free access. Instead, it gives local municipalities the option to open their beaches to teens at no cost or a reduced fee. Supporters say it strikes a balance: communities maintain revenue for lifeguards, beach maintenance, and safety services, while giving teens a chance to enjoy the ocean without added expense. Advocates also highlight the social and developmental benefits of time spent outdoors, noting that beaches are more than sand and surf—they’re spaces where friendships are forged and memories are made.

Growing up at Atlantic City, Margate, and Wildwood: personal Jersey Shore memories

For me, this bill hits close to home. Growing up in Mays Landing, I spent countless summers on the beaches of Atlantic City, Margate, Longport, Ocean City, and Strathmere. The best times were in high school, when friends gathered for long days of swimming, sunbathing, and meeting new people. In the late 1970s, beach tags started to spread, so we gravitated toward free beaches in Atlantic City, Strathmere, and Wildwood. Anyone over 12 had to pay, which made those free stretches of sand a rare treasure. When raising our young family in the 90s and 2000s, we hit the free beaches in Strathmere...my wife and I still do!

Nostalgia and hope for teen-friendly beach access in New Jersey

Seeing a law proposed today that would give towns the option to open beaches for 12-to-17-year-olds brings a mix of nostalgia and excitement. It’s easy to imagine a new generation of teens having the same kind of carefree summers I did—running along the shore, learning to surf, and laughing with friends—all without worrying about a fee at the gate.

The future of the Jersey Shore teen beach experiences

As S1533 moves through committees and onto the floor for further debate, the question remains which towns will embrace the idea. But one thing is clear: New Jersey is recognizing that access to its iconic beaches is more than a privilege—it’s a formative experience. For those who grew up chasing waves along the Shore, the bill is a reminder that the magic of summer should be open to every teenager willing to dip a toe in the Atlantic.