Think about this: are there places in New Jersey that you have never visited?

I do recall I have been in all of our 21 counties, but there are hidden gems in those counties, and I want to visit these places.

Being a South Jersey shore guy, I’ve spent countless days on the beach between LBI and Cape May — especially in Ocean City, Strathmere and Cape May. Even around and up the Cape on the bay side.

But until today I had never spent any real time on what I’ll call New Jersey’s Forgotten Shore — the seldom-visited Delaware Bay coastline stretching through Cumberland County and into Salem County.

Fortescue house | photo by EJ Fortescue house | photo by EJ loading...

Exploring New Jersey’s Forgotten Shore Along the Delaware Bay

A lot of us in New Jersey joke around when we talk about that part of the state, especially when the conversation turns to Salem County. The memes say “might as well be Alabama,” or “does it even really exist?” or “those counties should just be part of Delaware”… and on it goes.

Sure, I have spent time in Vineland and Millville in Cumberland County, and at the legendary Cowtown Rodeo in Pilesgrove Salem County, but I have always wanted to explore the bay shore itself — the quiet marshes, the working docks, the forgotten beaches along the Delaware Bay.

Small Towns and Hidden Gems in Cumberland and Salem Counties

Today was the perfect day to do it. While many were preparing for a blizzard, I went on a quiet ride with the goal of finding solitude, hiking trails, photo opportunities and a little discovery.

The trip did not disappoint.

My first stop was Dividing Creek — blink and you are through it. I passed the The Red-Eyed Crab restaurant. They were closed for the season. That just means I need to plan a return trip later in the year and later in the day — maybe catch dinner and then chase a Delaware Bay sunset.

Fortescue, Gandy’s Beach and Other Delaware Bay Beaches Worth Visiting

Next up were the bayside communities that rarely make the glossy tourism brochures: Fortescue, Gandy’s Beach, Sea Breeze and Oakwood Beach. Stark. Wind-swept. Honest. The kind of places where you can hear the birds, the water and your own thoughts.

This isn’t the boardwalk buzz of the Atlantic. There are no flashing arcades, no packed beach tags, no lines for funnel cake. Instead, there’s history, wildlife, and a kind of quiet beauty that feels uniquely South Jersey.

Where to next? Stay tuned.

