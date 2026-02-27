It's Jersey Shore vacation planning season! Every year around this time, the same conversation happens in kitchens all over New Jersey. Someone pulls up a rental listing, stares at the number, and says — out loud, usually to nobody in particular — "how is this possible?"

Welcome to Shore season 2026. The beaches are going to be gorgeous, the memories are priceless, and the cost of getting there? Well, let's just walk through it together.

The Rental — Your Biggest Hit

This is where it all starts, and where most of the sticker shock lives. According to listings on Our Town Rentals, a family-sized home in popular spots like Point Pleasant Beach, Seaside Park, or Wildwood typically runs between $2,000 and $4,000 for a single week this summer. Want something with a pool, extra bedrooms for the extended family, and a little breathing room? That jumps to $8,000 to $15,000 a week, according to a Shore Point Vacations realtor in Point Pleasant Beach. And if you're booking through Airbnb or VRBO? Tack on another 9 to 20 percent in service fees on top of that, plus New Jersey's 11.625% state tax on vacation rentals. Pro tip: book directly with the owner whenever you can. You'll save hundreds.

Beach Tags — Yes, Those Too

Don't forget — just getting onto the sand costs money. Ocean City's seasonal badge runs $35 this year. Seaside Heights is up to $75 for a seasonal badge. Sea Isle City comes in at $25 to $30 depending on when you buy. For a family of four spending a week, you're looking at $40 to $80 just for daily or weekly beach access — before you buy a single thing on the boardwalk.

Food, Fun, and Getting There

Here's where it really adds up quietly. Groceries for a week for a family of four — figure $200 to $300, and that's if you're cooking most meals in. Throw in a few boardwalk dinners, some funnel cake, a round of mini golf, ice cream every night (because of course), and you're adding another $300 to $500 easily. Gas to get there and back? With New Jersey tolls and current prices, budget at least $75 to $100 depending on where you're coming from.

The Real Number

When you add it all up honestly — a modest rental, beach tags, food, entertainment, and travel — a week at the Jersey Shore for a family of four is realistically running $3,000 to $5,000 minimum in 2026. For a premium rental or a bigger family? You could be looking at double that.

And yet — New Jersey families keep booking. The calendars keep filling up, earlier every year. Because some things are worth it. The Shore isn't just a vacation. For most of us, it's a tradition that goes back generations. You budget differently for it. You sacrifice something else. You make it work.

Because one week on those beaches with the people you love? Even in 2026, that math still works out.

