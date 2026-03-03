🏖️ Experts warn 2026 Jersey Shore vacation homes are booking fast.

Have you rented a Jersey Shore home for your summer vacation yet? Better act fast.

Jersey Shore summer rentals 2026 off to an early booking surge

This booking season seems to be extremely busy, said James Ward, owner of Shore Points Vacations in Point Pleasant.

With the way this winter has been, it’s no surprise that people have summer on their mind. That’s one reason why Jersey Shore summer rentals are seeing an early surge, Ward said.

Sales markets and value increases have also taken many rentals out of the rental pool. That means inventory is limited, and that’s another reason why so many homes have already been snapped up, Ward said.

However, wintertime, especially around President’s Day weekend, is historically the time of year to secure summer rentals, he said.

While booking trends are similar year-after-year, this season seems to be extremely busy.

“We’re booking multiple properties per day right now, and that’s kind of normal. It’s just at a higher pace, which we’re enjoying. The question is, is that pace going to maintain as we get into spring? That will be the real tell-tale,” Ward said.

Limited inventory and July 4th demand could create scarcity

With people booking earlier than usual, there could be scarcity around peak dates like the Fourth of July. Right now, there are still homes available — but they may not last long, Ward said.

Sometimes, vacationers wait to book, hoping to score a last-minute deal, but with bookings going like hotcakes, Ward said they could be out of luck.

Before renting any home at the Jersey Shore this summer, talk to a professional. Ward said typically this is a local realtor who has bigger and better selections to offer.

How to save money on Jersey Shore vacation rentals

Booking directly with a realtor can save renters a lot of money. For example, Ward has about 100 listings on Vrbo. If someone sees one of his listings on Vrbo, but they call Ward directly to book, they can save a minimum of hundreds, and sometimes close to $2,000, from all the fees and taxes that Vrbo incorporates into the price.

Most Jersey Shore towns require a seven-day minimum, especially during peak season, Ward said. Off-season, there’s more wiggle room for shorter stays, deeper discounts, and fewer restrictions.

What about price? “In prime season, you’re probably looking at an average of five to seven thousand per week if your southern Monmouth, northern Ocean County,” Ward said.

That’s a pretty good price considering that during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the summers of 2020 and 2021, Jersey Shore vacationers were forking over $7,000 and up for a week-long stay at a rental home, he added.

Where to book? The typical hotspots are places like Manasquan, Seaside Heights, Belmar, Long Beach Island, and Point Pleasant Beach.

But, if you’re looking for a less touristy place with plenty of beach time and other things to do, Ward suggests Seaside Park.

“People overlook Seaside Park. Seaside Heights takes all of the press. Seaside Park is just north of Island Beach. You have much more beach to yourself there. Prices are actually better, and it’s a nice place to look if you’re looking for more exclusivity,” Ward said.

While it’s a good idea to shop around for the perfect house for your 2026 Jersey Shore summer vacation, don’t sit on it too long.

Price points are in a good range now that the COVID increases have significantly calmed down. So, that four- or five-bedroom house with a pool near the beach you have your eye on — Ward said it won’t be available much longer.

