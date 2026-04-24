There’s always some poll, survey, or ranking telling us what the best boardwalk is in New Jersey. Truth is, any given boardwalk is the best for somebody.

But I have to say, speaking only for myself, not all boardwalks are created equal. In fact, some are just boards that you walk on in place of a street.

What I mean is, in my opinion, a boardwalk has to have certain things that make it a true, honest Jersey boardwalk. Example? Sorry, Belmar. Your beach is amazing. I may have had my best beach time ever in Belmar. But your boardwalk is only a boardwalk in name.

It’s…dull.

luvemakphoto | Getty Images luvemakphoto | Getty Images loading...

What makes a great boardwalk

A boardwalk needs the bells and whistles. It absolutely needs unhealthy boardwalk food and lots of it, and if you have restaurants but not the kind you can order out of a window then nope. Not a boardwalk.

A boardwalk needs rides. The more the better. A whole pier full of them, like at Seaside Heights, will be good.

Also, a boardwalk needs an arcade. And inside that arcade, if there’s no skee-ball, it doesn't count as an arcade.

SEE ALSO: See where the historic Asbury Park Ferris Wheel is being rebuilt

Awakened Eye | Getty Images Awakened Eye | Getty Images loading...

Do what Seaside Heights did

You know what doesn’t hurt?

Mini-golf. Right there on the boardwalk. Space a problem? Your buildings have rooftops, right? Do what Seaside Heights did years ago and put an entire mini-golf built on rooftops with little fences and bridges to cross from building to building.

Yes, I’ve mentioned Seaside more than once. That’s because when I was a kid, my folks brought me there as our “go-to.” So yes, all that is there is what to me is a genuine, real-deal boardwalk.

Kirkikis | Getty Images Kirkikis | Getty Images loading...

Which also means a real boardwalk needs to have not just quaint little boutiques selling clothing. No, it has to have shops hanging obnoxious T-shirts, possibly with obscenities written on them, right at the entrance for all passers-by to see.

And henna tattoos.

Now THAT is the stuff of a true boardwalk. Sorry, Spring Lake.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut. Gallery Credit: Keri Wiginton