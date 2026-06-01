⚠️ Jersey Shore towns faced large teen gatherings and disorderly incidents to start summer.

➡️ New Jersey has passed new laws targeting public brawls and parents of some juvenile offenders.

🔴 A NJ Congresswoman proposes a $200M grant program to create "third spaces."

Pop-up parties have become one of the Jersey Shore's biggest summer headaches.

For years, shore towns, malls, fairs and festivals across New Jersey have been dealing with crowds of teenagers summoned through TikTok, Instagram and other social media platforms. Some gatherings have ended peacefully. Others have led to fights, arrests, overwhelmed police departments and frustrated residents who say public spaces are being turned into chaos zones.

The trend has exposed a growing divide over how New Jersey should respond. Law-and-order advocates have pushed for tougher penalties on organizers, participants and even parents. Progressive lawmakers argue the recurring gatherings are also a symptom of a deeper problem: young people have fewer safe places to spend time, socialize and build community.

That debate is now playing out at both the state and federal levels, as New Jersey shore towns continue to brace for another summer of large teen gatherings.

Long Branch dealt with a tumultuous May incident involving an influx of underage juveniles, while several Shore towns reported heavy teen turnout over Memorial Day weekend.

Then there were similar incidents at malls, carnivals and fairs around the state.

It's a phenomenon that has grown since the COVID lockdown era, with social media helping gatherings spread rapidly and draw crowds from urban centers to suburban and shore destinations.

Among the earliest high-profile examples, thousands of teens descended on Pier Village in Long Branch in 2021 and again in 2022, prompting calls for tougher enforcement and even discussions about legal action against social media companies accused of helping promote the events.

Read More: Long Branch considers legal action against TikTok over party ads

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As Shore towns struggle with pop-ups, some lawmakers see a bigger issue

Some lawmakers recognize that there are fewer places than ever for these juveniles to safely go and “hang out.”

U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver, D-N.J. 10th District, has introduced a federal measure focused on creating more "third spaces."

Third spaces are public places outside home and work or school — such as parks, libraries, and community centers — are a key part of adolescent development, while also contributing to building community and supporting local economies.

A bill called the "RESTORE Third Spaces Act" would establish a $200 million federal pilot grant program to rebuild and improve public third spaces—public places outside home and work.

The progressive congresswoman representing the state's largest city said that young people are being blamed without much attention to the fact that many communities do not have safe, affordable, and welcoming places left for youth to gather and socialize.

Branch Brook Park in Newark, at the time of the Cherry Blossom Festival (Glen Frieson) Branch Brook Park in Newark, at the time of the Cherry Blossom Festival (Glen Frieson) loading...

McIver said her district in New Jersey “needs spaces where seniors can celebrate holidays, advocates can organize on community matters, and kids can just have a safe place to hang out. That is why I am introducing this bill—to give communities the chance to enter together as neighbors and become a village.”

The bill is endorsed by groups including the National Civic League, Project for Public Spaces, the Local Initiatives Support Corporation, Percent for Place, the American Library Association, and Trust for Public Land.

Playground swings (Aaron Burden on Unsplash) Playground swings (Aaron Burden on Unsplash) loading...

State legislation cracks down on unruly behavior

As for state legislation that aims to crack down on unruly behavior, the first piece was put into place last summer.

Then-Gov. Phil Murphy signed a measure creating the new crime of inciting a public brawl. It's a fourth-degree offense punishable by up to 18 months behind bars.

In January, Murphy also signed a law (A4651/S3508) that creates legal penalties for parents of juveniles arrested for "improper behavior." That includes kids damaging property and inciting public brawls.

Assemblyman Dan Hutchison, D-Camden, introduced the bill in 2024 after the first string of chaotic pop-up gatherings overwhelmed municipal police resources and caused some dangerous situations of overcrowding.

A parent or legal guardian can be charged with a disorderly persons offense if they show "willful or wanton disregard in the exercise of the supervision and control" of a minor.

Conviction on the charge carries a penalty of up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine, depending on the circumstances.

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