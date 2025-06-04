🔴 New law gives police another tool to handle violent gatherings

🔴 It was created in response to teens ruining New Jersey family events

🔴 Should also help curb teen chaos at the Jersey Shore

TRENTON — Gov. Murphy has signed a new law to give police in New Jersey another way to crack down on rowdy teenagers who want to disrupt carnivals, malls, and shore towns.

On Monday, Murphy signed a bill to create the new crime of inciting a public brawl. It's a fourth-degree offense; the punishment could be up to 18 months behind bars.

It also upgrades the penalties for disorderly conduct at public gatherings or events, especially if they wear a mask or disguise to conceal their identity.

Murphy's signature comes after he previously issued a conditional veto with revisions.

The final bill includes exceptions for people who wear masks for medical, religious, or expressive purposes.

The bill was first introduced in July 2024 in direct response to dozens of teens who started fights at family day events in Gloucester Township and Pennsauken, plus other instances of chaos down the shore, according to bill sponsor Assemblyman Dan Hutchison, D-Camden.

This year's Gloucester Township Day has been indefinitely postponed due to threats on social media that police said they had to take seriously, thanks to last year's violence.

Assemblyman Dan Hutchinson warns teens Assemblyman Dan Hutchison in July 2024 (Gloucester Township police via YouTube/Canva) loading...

It's been another rowdy start to summer in New Jersey this year.

In recent weeks, hundreds of teens descended on Menlo Park Mall, the Woodbridge Center mall, and the Seaside Heights boardwalk. Police in Seaside Heights made 73 arrests, including 21 juveniles, in three days over the Memorial Day weekend.

Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean, previously criticized Murphy's delay in signing the public brawl law.

In a Facebook post, Kanitra said the law should have been in place before the Memorial Day weekend so it could be used to punish the rampaging crowds.

