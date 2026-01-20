🔴 Gov. Murphy commutes the sentences of 33 convicted killers.

🔴 Includes one woman who was found guilty of burning her toddlers to death.

🔴 A full list of pardoned and commuted individuals is below.

TRENTON — With hours left in his final term, Gov. Phil Murphy has freed more than 30 killers from prison and granted clemency to several more.

On Tuesday, the outgoing governor issued 97 pardons and commuted 51 sentences. Since Murphy created the Clemency Action Board in June 2024, he has granted clemency to 455 people in seven rounds of clemency.

"By offering second chances to individuals who have demonstrated rehabilitation and a commitment to their communities, we have strengthened not only individual lives, but our entire state," Murphy said.

Victims’ families criticize release of convicted killers

The governor's pardons have been controversial, especially those decisions to free individuals who were behind bars for taking another life. In December, family members of two slain victims told the Asbury Park Press that they were outraged by Murphy's commutations.

Before today, Murphy had freed 31 convicted killers. The governor has now more than doubled that number. In total, he has granted clemency to 64 killers.

On Tuesday, Murphy commuted the sentences of 33 individuals convicted of murder, manslaughter, or vehicular homicide. In some cases, a large majority of their sentences were commuted, and they still have to serve a few more years.

Gov. Murphy issues pardons in New Brunswick on April 8, 2025 (Gov. Phil Murphy's Office) Gov. Murphy issues pardons in New Brunswick on April 8, 2025 (Gov. Phil Murphy's Office) loading...

Two murder cases stand out

The list below is sorted alphabetically by last name. However, two cases stand out.

In 1994, the two young children of Maria Montalvo burned to death as they sat in a parked car. A jury convicted her of dousing the vehicle in gasoline and setting it ablaze. Defense attorneys argued the fire was an accident.

Court documents said that in 2002, Tariq MaQbool and three other men held up the owners of a cell phone business in a $300,000 business deal gone wrong. Prosecutors said MaQboola strangled one man to death with a wire, and forced a co-conspirator to shoot and kill the man's wife.

In prison, MaQbool has maintained his innocence and has written for the Prison Journalism Project and the Marshall Project. He also been published in The Star-Ledger, Rolling Stone, and Al-Jazeera English.

Maria Montalvo and Tariq MaQbool Maria Montalvo and Tariq MaQbool (New Jersey Department of Corrections) loading...

The full list of convicted killers pardoned by Murphy on Tuesday includes:

Lamar Bacon: Convicted of felony murder, two weapons offenses, and eight drug charges. Sentenced in 1996. Bacon will be immediately released from prison and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Philippe Barthelus: Convicted of felony murder, conspiracy to commit murder, two weapons offenses, and attempted conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. Sentenced in 2010. Barthelus will be released from prison and deported due to his immigration status . Mordechai Berkowitz: Convicted of vehicular homicide and assault by auto. Sentenced in 2025. Berkowitz will remain in prison until 2028 and will be on a period of parole supervision for three years upon release. Darren Boykins: Convicted of murder, robbery, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Sentenced in 1982. Boykins will be immediately released from prison and will be on a period of parole supervision for 10 years. Marvin Brown: Convicted of conspiracy, felony murder, and two weapons offenses. Sentenced in 2000. Brown will be immediately released from prison and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Christian DeLoach: Convicted of four drug charges and sentenced in 2002. Also convicted of three counts of criminal attempt, felony murder, four counts of aggravated assault, seven counts of robbery, carjacking, three weapons offenses, and conspiracy. Sentenced in 2003. DeLoach will be released from prison in 2026 and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Roy Dove: Convicted of felony murder, manslaughter, and two weapons offenses. Sentenced in 1998. Also convicted of robbery and sentenced in 2001. Dove will be released from prison in 2028 and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Zaire Evans : Convicted of felony murder, manslaughter, endangering an injured victim, burglary, and three weapons offenses. S entenced in 2003. Evans will be immediately released from prison and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Jamie Farthing: Convicted of two counts of felony murder, murder, kidnapping, two counts of robbery, and four weapons offenses. Sentenced in 1997. Farthing will be immediately parole eligible, will max-out from prison in 2034, and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Alexis Flowers: Convicted of manslaughter and sentenced in 2016. Flowers will be immediately released from prison and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Joseph Grieco: Convicted of aggravated manslaughter and sentenced in 2025. Grieco will remain in prison until 2029 and will be on a period of parole supervision for three years upon release. Heshimu Heru: Convicted of murder and unlawful possession of a weapon. Sentenced in 1990. Heru will be released from prison and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Khalif James: Convicted of murder, felony murder, robbery, and two weapons offenses. Sentenced in 1998. James will be released from prison in 2027 and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Daniel Lawrence: Convicted of murder and two weapons offenses. Sentenced in 2017. Lawrence will be released from prison in 2039 and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Briann Lindsey: Convicted of manslaughter and sentenced in 2018. Lindsey will be immediately released from prison and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Tariq MaQbool : Convicted of felony murder, three counts of murder , two counts of kidnapping, robbery, and two weapons offenses. Sentenced in 2005. MaQbool will be parole eligible in 2032, max-out from prison in 2047, and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Victor Marrero: Convicted of murder, conspiracy, felony murder, two counts of tampering with evidence, hindering, and four weapons offenses. Sentenced in 2009. Marrero will be immediately released from prison and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Margaret Mazurczyk : Convicted of manslaughter and sentenced in 2019. Mazurczyk will be immediately released from prison and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Keith McBride: Convicted of felony murder, robbery, conspiracy, disturbing human remains , two counts of hindering, and two weapons offenses. Sentenced in 2010. McBride will be released from prison in 2038 and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Maria Montalvo: Convicted of two counts of murder, two counts of felony murder, and arson. Sentenced in 1997. Montalvo will become immediately parole eligible. David Moon: Convicted of murder and two weapons offenses. Sentenced in 2007. Moon will be immediately released from prison and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Daniel Pena: Convicted of manslaughter and sentenced in 2016. Pena will be immediately released from prison and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Anthony Peoples: Convicted of murder, felony murder, four counts of robbery, and two weapons offenses. Sentenced in 1998. Peoples will be immediately released from prison and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years Luis Ramos: Convicted of murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and two weapons offenses. Sentenced in 2008. Ramos will be released from prison in 2031 and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Robert Rose: Convicted of conspiracy, three counts of murder, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Sentenced in 1983. Rose will be immediately released from prison and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Jama Smith: Convicted of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and three weapons offenses. Sentenced in 2006. Also sentenced in 2004 after being convicted of three drug charges, resisting arrest, and five more weapons offenses. Smith will be immediately released from prison and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Germania Terrero: Convicted of murder, felony murder, aggravated manslaughter, conspiracy to commit robbery, two counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, theft, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Sentenced in 2011. Terrero will be released from prison and deported due to her immigration status. Mujahid Waathiq: Convicted of murder, robbery, and burglary. Sentenced in 1990. Waathiq will be immediately released from prison and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Rashid Walker: Convicted of felony murder, murder, robbery, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and three weapons offenses. Sentenced in 2004. Also sentenced in 2001 for unlawful taking by means of conveyance and resisting arrest, and again in 2005 for possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Walker will be immediately released from prison and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Shem Al-Mujahid/Walker: Convicted of felony murder, reckless manslaughter, conspiracy to commit robbery, and unlawful possession of a weapon. Sentenced in 2006. Al-Mujahid/Walker will be released from prison and deported due to his immigration status. Natasha White: Convicted of murder, two counts of death by auto, causing death while driving, simple assault, criminal mischief, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. Sentenced in 2008. White will be released from prison in 2028 and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Wali Williams: Convicted of murder and unlawful possession of a weapon. Sentenced in 1990. Williams will be immediately released from prison and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years. Jerod Wise: Convicted of murder and sentenced in 2011. Wise will be parole eligible in 2029, will max-out from prison in 2044, and will be on a period of parole supervision for five years.

Those are only the killers freed on Tuesday. Previously, Murphy freed 31 other convicted killers. Story continues below 👇

The following individuals were granted commutations of their parole sentences by Governor Murphy:

Allah, Wise: Robbery, sentenced in 1992; unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 1992; two counts of robbery and two counts of conspiracy sentenced in 1992; burglary, sentenced in 1993; attempted theft, sentenced in 1993. Muslim, Ali: Murder, robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 1986. Rutherford, Jay: Criminal attempt to commit murder, sentenced in 1995; felony murder, murder, robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 1995. Scott, Lawrence: Murder, conspiracy to commit theft by deception, forgery, sentenced in 1985. Wiley, Brenda: Two counts of murder and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, sentenced in 1992.

The following individual has been granted a commutation from his driver’s license suspension:

Forstik, Thomas: Driving while under the influence (six counts), sentenced in 2004, 2005, and 2007.

The following individuals were granted pardons by Governor Murphy:

Abreu, Roberto: Receiving stolen property, sentenced in 1999; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and contempt of judicial order, sentenced in 2002. Allah, Talif: Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 1993; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone and certain persons not to possess a weapon, sentenced in 1997; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, employment of a juvenile in a distribution scheme, conspiracy, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 1998; possession of paraphernalia, sentenced in 2001. Anthony, Troy: Simple assault, sentenced in 1985; robbery, sentenced in 1986. August, Michael: Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1980; harassment, sentenced in 1982; simple assault and possession of paraphernalia, sentenced in 1983; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2005; wandering, sentenced in 2005; possession of paraphernalia, sentenced in 2008. Barrier, Eric: Eluding and aggravated assault, sentenced in 2019. Bartley, Steffie: Shoplifting, two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, simple assault, and unauthorized use of a vehicle, sentenced in 1982; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, simple assault, and assault, sentenced in 1983; possession of a weapon, sentenced in 1985; receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1986; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1988; aggravated assault, robbery, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of assault, and possession of stolen property, sentenced in 1999. Beckett, Jeffrey: Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 1989. Bethea, Sr., Adrian: Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1995. Bogner II, George: Robbery and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2014. Booth, Shaunta: Theft, sentenced in 2001. Brown, Tracy: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1988; two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1988; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 1990. Bynes, Jr., Kevin: Robbery, sentenced in 1996. Camarco, Jr., Philip: Two counts of obstructing justice, sentenced in 1985. Carey, James: Official misconduct and commercial bribery, sentenced in 2002. Ciccantelli, Anthony: Two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia, sentenced in 1968, receiving stolen property and altering VIN numbers, sentenced in 1969; two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1976; simple assault and terroristic threats, sentenced in 1976; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, burglary, and bookmaking, sentenced in 1979; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1988. Cipolla, Frank: Distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2009; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2009. Clark, Alquaadir: Conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1995. Coutinho, Al: Theft and falsifying records, sentenced in 2013. Daddario, Michael: Wandering, sentenced in 2001; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 2003. Danford, Ebony: Conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1999. DePace, Joseph: Arson, sentenced in 1983; ordinance violations, sentenced in 2003; receiving stolen property, sentenced in 2007. Doan, Bao: Attempt, burglary, and theft, sentenced in 1999. Dominguez, Julio : Two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2011. Doughten, III, Robert: Possession of paraphernalia, sentenced in 2014; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2017. Drumright, Kumani: Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2007. Duncan, Precious: Distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2019. Duncan, Toriano: Burglary and attempted theft, sentenced in 1997; robbery and terroristic threats, sentenced in 1997. Durant, Hakim: Conspiracy, distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 1990; distribution a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 1995. Estes, Ariel: Local ordinance violation, sentenced in 2006; shoplifting, sentenced in 2007; theft, sentenced in 2008; local ordinance violation, sentenced in 2008; local ordinance violation, sentenced in 2008; shoplifting, sentenced in 2009; shoplifting, sentenced in 2009; local ordinance violation, sentenced in 2016. Fernandez, Aday: Conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled dangerous substance and operation of a production facility, sentenced in 2016. Fernandez, Diana: Ordinance violations, sentenced in 2003; simple assault, sentenced in 2004; receiving stolen property, sentenced in 2007. Fish, Domanic: Robbery, sentenced in 1989; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1993; shoplifting, sentenced in 1994; conspiracy and simple assault, sentenced in 1995. Floyd, Demonne: Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1995; conspiracy, sentenced in 2015. Fooks, Alma: Aggravated manslaughter, sentenced in 1994. Garcia, Elvin: Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 1995; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 2001; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 2008. Garcia, Jimmy: Attempt, criminal mischief, and burglary, sentenced in 1997; criminal trespass, sentenced in 2005; disorderly conduct, sentenced in 2006; robbery, sentenced in 2007. Gerald, Shane: Aggravated manslaughter, sentenced in 1992. Glick, Moshe: Aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, charged in 2024. Gonzalez, Michael: Simple assault and terroristic threats, sentenced in 1996; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1997. Hatfield, Tywhid: Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within 500 feet of public property and resisting arrest, sentenced in 2002. Henley, Jr., Mark: Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2012; unlawful taking by means of conveyance, sentenced in 2015. Hill, Brian: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1987; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 1996; contempt, sentenced in 2005. Hoffman, John: Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 1987. Holloway, Bismallah: Conspiracy, sentenced in 1989; possession, sentenced in 1992; two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 1994; perjury, sentenced in 1994; simple assault, sentenced in 1994; attempt and conspiracy to commit theft, sentenced in 2002. Jacobs, Harris: Leaving the scene of a fatal accident, charged in 2022. Jasper, Michael: Conspiracy to commit robbery, sentenced in 2015. Jetter, Brian: Distribution of a controlled dangerous substance and conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1989. Jones, Salahudyin: Bribery, sentenced in 2017 . Khan, Harris: Conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 2017. Khan, Micah: Theft of services, sentenced in 2001; receiving stolen property, sentenced in 2002; ordinance violations, sentenced in 2001; simple assault, sentenced in 2003; unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 2005; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2005; and criminal trespass, sentenced in 2005. LaFalce, Holly: Driving while under the influence, sentenced in 2019. Leacock, Jameica: Conspiracy to commit money laundering, sentenced in 2006. Lopez, Irving: Distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2016 and resentenced in 2017; two counts of robbery, sentenced in 2017. Malkowski, III, Gordon: Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1992; possession of paraphernalia, sentenced in 2010; possession with intent to distribute, a controlled dangerous substance sentenced in 2016. Marshall, Edward: Simple assault, sentenced in 1981. McCain, Barrington: Two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 1993; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2006. McGowen, Tara: Arson, sentenced in 2006. Mejia, Hector: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, two counts of distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, and conspiracy, sentenced in 1994. Mercado, Anthony: Robbery, sentenced in 1999. Mickiewicz, Randall: Three counts of burglary, theft, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful use of a credit card, and resisting arrest, sentenced in 1987; burglary, theft, and possession, sentenced in 1988. Mitchell, Mark: Robbery, sentenced in 1989; unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 1996; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1997. Mitchell, Rahim Hassan: Distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1998; possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 2003; two counts of aggravated assault, sentenced in 2005; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2009; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 2009. Monroy-Martinez, Manuel: Obstruction of a criminal investigation, sentenced in 2017. Montalvo, Francisco: Criminal restraint, sentenced in 2000; unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 2003. Moore, Lawrente A.: Failure to turn over a controlled dangerous substance to law enforcement, sentenced in 1995; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1999. Muhammad, Jabriel: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1999; robbery, sentenced in 2004. Myers, Jennifer: Official misconduct, sentenced in 2008. Navarro, Debra: Larceny, sentenced in 1990; theft, forgery, and credit card theft, sentenced in 1995; credit card theft, sentenced in 2002; theft, sentenced in 2012. Nelson, Timothy: Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1989; two counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1990; possession of a prohibited weapon, sentenced in 1991; shoplifting, sentenced in 1994; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1995; shoplifting, sentenced in 1998; distribution of a controlled dangerous substance within 500 feet of public housing, sentenced in 2003. Nunez, Harry: Shoplifting, sentenced in 1999; resisting arrest, sentenced in 2005. Nurid-Din, Bashir: Three counts of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, three counts of conspiracy to distribute, four counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, and four counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 2008. Orozco-Trivino, Nelson: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1987; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1993; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and conspiracy, sentenced in 1993. Ortiz, Carmelo: Two counts of robbery, felony murder, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 1987. Ortiz, Edwin: Two counts of robbery, murder, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 1987. Osorio, John: Possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance and four counts of distribution a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1990. Paiz, Erwin: Wrongful impersonation, sentenced in 1998. Pariona-Mendoza, Walter: Two counts of shoplifting, sentenced in 2003; shoplifting, sentenced in 2004. Poppe, Harry: Conspiracy to commit arson, arson, and two counts of theft by unlawful taking, sentenced in 1996. Pukri, Mikel: Disorderly conduct, sentenced in 2018. Quintana-Morales, Meliza: Shoplifting, sentenced in 1994; obstruction, sentenced in 1998; unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of paraphernalia, sentenced in 2001; terroristic threats, sentenced in 2006. Ramos, Ivanilda: Endangering the welfare of a child and failure to properly store a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2007. Rivera, Wilson: Conspiracy and money laundering, sentenced in 2008. Robinson, Harold: Endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1995. Saphow, Jacob: Theft, sentenced in 1995; ordinance violation, sentenced in 1995; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1995; robbery, sentenced in 1996; possession of a hypodermic needle, sentenced in 1999; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2001. Sapp, Michael: Distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2019. Schloss, Neil: Distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2018. Shander, Kenneth: Forgery and conspiracy, sentenced in 1989; possession of a controlled dangerous substance and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 2002. Shipman, Philadelphia: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, sentenced around 1987; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1990; possession of paraphernalia, sentenced in 1995; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1997; conspiracy, possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, and possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance within a school zone, sentenced in 1997. Sica, Michael: Conspiracy, official misconduct, witness tampering, hindering apprehension, and obstruction, sentenced in 1998. Suarez-Lanos, Niaz: Possession of a prohibited weapon, sentenced in 2005; theft by unlawful taking, sentenced in 2009. Thomas, Shantell: Ordinance violations, sentenced in 2002; simple assault, sentenced in 2003; ordinance violations, sentenced in 2007. Thomas-Hunter, B.L.: Unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 2016. Totams, Ronald: Two counts of unsworn falsification, sentenced in 1994; insurance fraud, sentenced in 2011. Turner, Gary: Shoplifting, sentenced in 1990; robbery, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and conspiracy, sentenced in 1994; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1999. Vasquez, Hector: Unlawful possession of a weapon, sentenced in 2009. Wohanka, Thomas: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1990; possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance, sentenced in 1991. Woods, Caprice: Theft, sentenced in 1990; shoplifting, sentenced in 1992.

