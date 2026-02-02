It's Groundhog Day, again.

And in my humble opinion, it's time for New Jersey to drop the act.

We have a national groundhog that New Jersey schools should be eager to celebrate and embrace, His name is Phil and he lives in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

The moment we had a death in Central Jersey when Milltown Mel passed away ahead of the 2022 holiday, it was over.

Milltown Mel’s death and New Jersey wildlife law

The very fact that New Jersey has laws preventing a replacement groundhog from being brought into the state is clear that we need to move on.

What's worse is there was a move by Democrats to make an exception to the law to help towns like Milltown, but then Gov. Murphy vetoed it!

His comments are so stupid they're priceless...

“The State must uphold its obligation to protect the people and animals of New Jersey from exposure to diseases, such as new or different strains of rabies found in other states. And the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife must maintain its focus on protecting and managing wildlife, which includes ensuring that animals are not kept under conditions that infringe on their natural behaviors and environment.” - Gov Phil Murphy quoted by "Montclair Girl."

We've got mayors and a governor fighting back against the federal government's effort to remove criminal illegal aliens from the state, but those groundhogs? Keep the dirty critters away from Jersey!

Turning Groundhog Day into a teachable moment for NJ schools

It's classic silliness from lawmakers. That said, I think every school in New Jersey should have the Groundhog Day ceremony in PA on the big screen.

Make something fun and educational about a tradition that dates back to the late 1800s in America and to hundreds of years earlier in Europe.

Obviously, it's not scientific, but it's a huge boost to the Western PA economy and serves as a lesson on how New Jersey could market certain things to the rest of the country. Apple-picking season, the Jersey Shore, unofficial start of summer, etc. Local traditions can be economic boons for our communities.

Instead of ripping something from someone else, embrace what we already have in the Garden State.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

