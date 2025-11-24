A few weeks ago, I wrote about A Longwood Christmas returning to Longwood Gardens in Chester County, PA on November 21, 2025.

Well, this past Saturday night we made the drive out to Kennett Square for the annual tradition we look forward to all year—and let me tell you, those half-million Christmas lights did not disappoint!

Take a peek at some of the photos I snapped. After you browse through them, I’ll share a few tips from our visit that might help with yours… including an amazing warm drink you must try while you sip and stroll through this winter wonderland!

Longwood Gardens Christmas lights: first impressions

Amazing, right? Here are some tips…

Where to stay near Longwood Gardens

There are plenty of great hotels in the Chester County area close to Longwood Gardens.

Best places to eat in Kennett Square before your visit

Before you go, grab dinner at Gugu Asian Table, an incredible Asian restaurant right down Route 1. The food is fantastic—and yes, you’ll be served by a very efficient robot. It’s an experience!

Timing your trip from New Jersey + how to explore the grounds

When to Arrive

Try to time your entry for around 8 PM. Timed reservations are available online, and by then the first few rows of parking usually start to clear out. That means you can skip the long walk from the far lots or the need to hop on a shuttle bus.

How to Explore

When you enter the gardens, walk counter-clockwise through the trails. The magic starts immediately—glowing ponds, cozy treehouses, a colorful meadow, and a dazzling light tunnel. After that, you’ll hit the model trains and refreshments.

A MUST-TRY

GET THE (slightly) SPIKED HOT CHOCOLATE. Trust me. It’s everything.

Don’t Miss

Be sure to check out the illuminated fountain show, then warm up in the conservatories where there are more photo ops than I can even begin to list.

A Longwood Christmas 2025 is already shaping up to be one of our favorite visits yet, and I hope these photos and tips help make your own trip just as magical. From the half-million twinkling lights to the cozy conservatories—and that must-try spiked hot chocolate—Longwood truly delivers holiday wonder.

Plan it right (great dinner, perfect arrival time, and a counter-clockwise stroll) and you’re in for an unforgettable night. Trust me, this winter tradition is absolutely worth the drive from New Jersey!

