Philly beachgoer run over by Wildwood police truck sues after nightmare
⚖️ Beach tragedy: Woman says police truck ran her over as she lay on the sand
⚖️ Lawsuit filed: Claims negligence, misconduct, and severe lifelong injuries
⚖️ Lasting impact: Victim and child both report ongoing trauma and anxiety
WILDWOOD — A Philadelphia woman who was run over and pinned to the sand by a Wildwood Police pickup truck nearly two years ago is suing the city and its police department.
Annette Eld filed the personal injury lawsuit on Friday in Cape May County Superior Court, as first reported by NJ.com.
On Aug. 28, 2024, Eld was at the beach with her family to celebrate her birthday, lying on the sand when a marked Ford F-150 truck drove right over her.
Other beachgoers shouted to the driver, Wildwood Officer Saul Meghnagi, who then stopped the truck right above Eld.
Body camera footage and witness claims raise questions
The lawsuit includes screenshots from police body camera footage as Eld is seen pinned beneath the pickup on a sunny and clear day, around 1:30 p.m.
No emergency lights or sirens were activated in the moments leading up to the incident, according to the multiple witnesses along the beach in the area of Rio Grande Avenue.
Read More: Wildwood PD chief says cop responding to 'ordinance violation'
Severe injuries and lasting trauma alleged
According to the lawsuit, Eld suffered “serious, severe, disabling, and catastrophic injuries to her back, neck, ribs, lungs, shoulders,” as well as ongoing extensive nerve damage, chronic pain, stress and anxiety.
The lawsuit also says Eld’s child continues to suffer neurological and psychological injuries, including stress and anxiety from seeing the traumatic injury of a parent.
In citing the body cam footage, the lawsuit said that Meghnagi can be heard asking police dispatch for a jack and tells the crowd, “Guys, I think we should just wait for rescue to get here.”
Eld was rescued by a number of good Samaritans along the beach, who organized and coordinated the lifting of the truck as others pulled her out from beneath.
Claims of negligence and misconduct against police
The lawsuit claims recklessness, negligence, willful misconduct, and intentional disregard and violation of police regulations, policies, procedures and standing orders.
It seeks unspecified damages, including coverage of medical bills and insurance expenses, as well as pain and suffering.
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