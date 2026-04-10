⚖️ Beach tragedy: Woman says police truck ran her over as she lay on the sand

⚖️ Lawsuit filed: Claims negligence, misconduct, and severe lifelong injuries

⚖️ Lasting impact: Victim and child both report ongoing trauma and anxiety

WILDWOOD — A Philadelphia woman who was run over and pinned to the sand by a Wildwood Police pickup truck nearly two years ago is suing the city and its police department.

Annette Eld filed the personal injury lawsuit on Friday in Cape May County Superior Court, as first reported by NJ.com.

On Aug. 28, 2024, Eld was at the beach with her family to celebrate her birthday, lying on the sand when a marked Ford F-150 truck drove right over her.

Other beachgoers shouted to the driver, Wildwood Officer Saul Meghnagi, who then stopped the truck right above Eld.

Philly beachgoer runover by police pickup sues Wildwood for 2024 injuries Philly beachgoer run-over by police pickup sues Wildwood for 2024 injuries (via Cape May Superior Court lawsuit filed April 10, 2026) loading...

Body camera footage and witness claims raise questions

The lawsuit includes screenshots from police body camera footage as Eld is seen pinned beneath the pickup on a sunny and clear day, around 1:30 p.m.

No emergency lights or sirens were activated in the moments leading up to the incident, according to the multiple witnesses along the beach in the area of Rio Grande Avenue.

Philly beachgoer runover by police pickup sues Wildwood for 2024 injuries - Wildwood Police body cam footage via Cape May Superior Court lawsuit filed April 10 2026 (3) Philly beachgoer runover by police pickup sues Wildwood for 2024 injuries - Wildwood Police body cam footage via Cape May Superior Court lawsuit filed April 10 2026 (3) loading...

Severe injuries and lasting trauma alleged

According to the lawsuit, Eld suffered “serious, severe, disabling, and catastrophic injuries to her back, neck, ribs, lungs, shoulders,” as well as ongoing extensive nerve damage, chronic pain, stress and anxiety.

The lawsuit also says Eld’s child continues to suffer neurological and psychological injuries, including stress and anxiety from seeing the traumatic injury of a parent.

Philly beachgoer runover by police pickup sues Wildwood for 2024 injuries - Wildwood Police body cam footage via Cape May Superior Court lawsuit filed April 10 2026 (2) Philly beachgoer runover by police pickup sues Wildwood for 2024 injuries - Wildwood Police body cam footage via Cape May Superior Court lawsuit filed April 10 2026 (2) loading...

In citing the body cam footage, the lawsuit said that Meghnagi can be heard asking police dispatch for a jack and tells the crowd, “Guys, I think we should just wait for rescue to get here.”

Eld was rescued by a number of good Samaritans along the beach, who organized and coordinated the lifting of the truck as others pulled her out from beneath.

Philly beachgoer runover by police pickup sues Wildwood for 2024 injuries - Wildwood Police body cam footage via Cape May Superior Court lawsuit filed April 10 2026 (5) Philly beachgoer runover by police pickup sues Wildwood for 2024 injuries (Wildwood Police body cam footage via Cape May Superior Court) loading...

Claims of negligence and misconduct against police

The lawsuit claims recklessness, negligence, willful misconduct, and intentional disregard and violation of police regulations, policies, procedures and standing orders.

It seeks unspecified damages, including coverage of medical bills and insurance expenses, as well as pain and suffering.

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