🌊 Wildwood boardwalk will close from 1 to 5 a.m. year-round starting May 13

🌊 The curfew is in effect for visitors and residents of all ages

🌊Officials say the move targets late-night crowds and teen disturbances

WILDWOOD — Commissioners in this Cape May County resort town adopted an ordinance that will keep the boardwalk closed overnights.

The three-member board unanimously voted to close the boardwalk to everyone between 1 and 5 a.m. year-round beginning Wednesday, May 13. The purpose of the order is to monitor overnight activity and maintain order during late-night hours on the Boardwalk, according to Commissioner Steve Mikulski.

“We fully support our Boardwalk businesses. This is not about limiting business activity, it’s about preventing loitering, large gatherings, and the types of behavior that tend to occur after hours," the Deputy Mayor and Commissioner of Public Safety said.

Commissioner Krista McConnell said the cufrew is not something it wants to do but has to be proactive.

Wildwood Wildwood (Bud McCormick) loading...

Police say increased presence weren’t enough

Like many shore towns, the city has been impacted by rowdy teens and unsanctioned events promoted on the internet. The municipality implemented a 10 p.m. curfew in 2023 for anyone under the age of 17.

Increasing police presence on the boardwalk has had limited success in mitigating late-night problems, according to Police Chief Joe Murphy.

"We are more convinced that this closing time is needed to help mitigate these late-night crowd issues," Murphy told commissioners. "I believe these closures will not only reduce our early morning offenses but will also help with the resilience of our officers,"

The ordinance applies to both visitors and residents. Emergency personnel is exempt. The ordinance will be enforced by Wildwood police.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom