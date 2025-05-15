🚨 Wildwood police have stopped promotion of an unsanctioned event

WILDWOOD — Organizers say they have canceled an unsanctioned pop-up party this weekend after promoting it on social media. But police say it could still be a problem.

Wildwood police said they took pre-emptive measures, tracking down the organizers who agreed to call off the party. But they are still on alert for those who didn't get the message. Police said they'll be ready to shut down any rowdy behavior and take action.

"We encourage all rental property owners in Wildwood, including Airbnb and motel owners, to use extra precautions when renting during this weekend. These groups are known to take over rental properties and cause property damage," police said on their Facebook page.

Wildwood will be busy during the weekend with the Knights of Columbus convention, Stampede Rodeo and Bulls on the Beach, Spring Swing Pickleball Classic, Create in the Crest art festival and the Greater New Jersey United Methodist annual conference, according to the Wildwoods event calendar.

Screenshots of Project X event in Wildwood, Screenshots of Project X event in Wildwood (projectx.ac via TikTok, The Wildwoods, NJ Community via Facebook ) loading...

'Party X' coming in July

In March, Wildwood police warned about "Party X," which was promoted on social media for July. It appeared to be based on a 2012 movie of the same name in which three California high school students throw a party for a friend's 17th birthday that quickly grows out of control as news of the party spreads, according to IMDB.

The city has taken steps to curtail rowdy behavior, including implementing a 10 p.m. curfew, a ban on backpacks on the boardwalk, state-of-the-art surveillance cameras and social media monitoring for unauthorized events.

