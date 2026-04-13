🚨South Jersey man among three killed in a Philadelphia garage collapse

🚨Matthew Kane remembered as devoted father and big Philly sports fan

🚨Two bodies were found in the debris early Monday morning

PHILADELPHIA — A man who grew up in South Jersey was one of three workers killed in the collapse of a parking garage that was under construction. It took workers four days to unbury the remains of all the victims.

A section of the roof at the garage at Children’s Hospital in the Grays Ferry section fell on Wednesday, triggering a collapse across all seven levels. Rescuers initially found three workers, who were hospitalized. One later died while the other two were released.

The bodies of two more workers were recovered early Monday night after workers spent the weekend taking apart the unstable building.

All three men who died in the collapse are members of Ironworkers Local 401, Mayor Chrelle Parker announced Monday morning.

Cape May Mayor Zack Mullock on Friday identified one of the workers as Matthew Kane.

"Keeping his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him in my thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time," Mullock said on Facebook.

Local 401 identified the other two victims as Mark Scott Jr. and Stepan Shevchuk.

A GoFundMe campaign said Shevchuk came to the United States 11 years ago from Ukraine.

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Victim remembered as devoted father

A friend of Kane, Annika Nash, said on Facebook that the 51-year-old Philadelphia had been raised in Cape May.

"Matt was an extraordinary father," she said. "He was deeply involved in his children’s lives, especially in their sports, and cherished every moment spent supporting and guiding them. His love for them was boundless, and his pride in who they are was evident to everyone around him.

"Matt was a loving son, brother, grandson, partner, and friend. His passing has left a profound void in all of our lives—one that can never truly be filled."

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