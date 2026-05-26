Best U.S. attractions that don’t cost a penny? NJ has one of them

You know how USA Today has been coming up with every category in the world to further the 10Best mission? Well, here’s an unusual one.

With summer travel coming up, someone there thought of the category best attractions around the United States that are completely free. And right away you’d think ‘how many things are free today?’

Enough to nominate 19, and one of those is an attraction in New Jersey. I’ll give you a guess or two.

Photo by MediaEcke on Unsplash Photo by MediaEcke on Unsplash loading...

I’ll wait.

No, it’s not one of our free beaches like Atlantic City or Wildwood. While those are free, that wouldn’t impress outside of New Jersey because most beaches in the United States are free.

No, it’s not the famous Cape May Lighthouse. Even though the surrounding Cape May Point State Park is free climbing the steps in the lighthouse comes with a fee.

Cape May County Park and Zoo via Google Street View Cape May County Park and Zoo via Google Street View loading...

But you were getting geographically closer.

It’s the Cape May County Zoo. It’s one of 19 attractions in the United States nominated as best free attraction for their 10Best. And the only one on the list that's in New Jersey.

Despite being only a regional county zoo the Cape May County Zoo has long received accolades. In 2015 TripAdvisor ranked them 13th best zoo in the world and fifth best in the United States. Even more impressive when they never charge any admission.

They rely solely on donations.

The largest they ever received was from a Charles Muller, a frequent visitor to the zoo who when he passed away left them a $1.4 million donation, the largest in its history. Oh here’s a fun fact. In 2007 the zoo received 13 Chilean flamingos from Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch.

You can vote for the Cape May County Zoo here.

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ theme parks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

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