This story hits close to home for every parent.

Frank in Bayville called the morning show to tell us that this past Father’s Day, a young New Jersey family’s day out to the Cape May Zoo turned into a nightmare.

As they arrived, their car began smoking. The fiancé got out to check under the hood, and within seconds, the front end erupted in flames.

Thankfully, two heroic bystanders, Mike and Eric, jumped into action right away. They helped pull the kids and the car seats out of the car as the flames intensified.

Photo via Maria DeJesus on Gofundme.com & Camva Photo via Maria DeJesus on Gofundme.com & Camva

A family outing became a disaster in a matter of seconds

Cape May County Sheriff’s officers and the Cape May Fire Department also responded quickly to keep everyone safe.

But the damage was done.

This family is now without their only car and lost critical items in the fire, including their rent money that was in the glove box, along with her glasses and other personal belongings they couldn’t retrieve.

They’re already on a single income because of the daughter’s health issues, requiring mom to be a full-time caretaker.

Like so many Jersey families, they’re living check to check. Losing the car has left them in a desperate spot.

Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash Photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Here's how we can help this family get back on its feet

I’m asking our NJ101.5 community, the most generous listeners in the country, to read the article and consider helping.

Even a small donation can make a real difference in getting them a reliable car, covering rent, replacing essentials, and helping them recover. You can click here to donate.

New Jersey strong means showing up for families when they need us most. If you can give anything at all, please do it today.

Let’s show this family what Jersey compassion looks like.

Thank you in advance, and a huge shout-out again to Mike, Eric, the Sheriff’s officers, and Cape May firefighters for their quick thinking that kept those little ones safe.

Stay tuned, I’ll keep you updated on how we can rally around them.

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

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