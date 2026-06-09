The boardwalk has its place. The rides, the pizza, the salt water taffy, the smell of funnel cake at nine o'clock at night — I grew up with all of it and I am not here to argue against any of it. Some of my best Shore memories happen on a boardwalk. Going to Ocean City’s Wonderland Pier as a kid and bringing our kids there. I miss it.

But there are days — and I think you know exactly what I mean — when what you actually want is the ocean. Just the ocean. The sound of it and the smell of it and the feeling of the sand under your feet and nothing between you and the horizon. No speakers. No crowds funneling past the same shops. No rides running. Just the beach doing what the beach does.

New Jersey has more of that than people realize. Here is where to find it.

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Island Beach State Park — the Shore the way it has always been

Island Beach State Park in Ocean County sits on a ten-mile barrier island between Seaside Park and Barnegat Inlet. Over 3,000 acres of coastal dunes, maritime forest and tidal marsh — essentially untouched since Henry Hudson described this coastline from the Half Moon in 1609. No development. No commercial strip. No boardwalk. One mile of lifeguarded ocean beach in the central section of the park, staffed daily from mid-June through Labor Day.

The osprey colony here is the largest in New Jersey. If you are a birder you already know this. If you are not a birder you will still stop and look up when the osprey go over.

The caveat is real and worth stating clearly. The park gate opens at 8am. On summer weekends and holidays the lot fills and the gate closes — sometimes before 9am. If you want Island Beach on a July Saturday, leave before the sun is fully up. The reward is worth the alarm clock.

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Strathmere — fourteen blocks of exactly right

Strathmere sits on Ludlam Island between Ocean City and Sea Isle City. Fourteen blocks long, two blocks wide, fewer than 200 year-round residents. No boardwalk. No badge. Free beach. Just show up.

I am going there this weekend for the first time this summer and I have been thinking about it all week. The Deauville Inn sits at the water's edge. Twisties is back in business on the bay! The beach is wide and the crowds are thin and the whole place operates at a pace the rest of the Shore has largely forgotten. Parking is limited so the same rule applies — get there early and you will have a morning that costs you nothing and gives you everything.

Netflix filmed The Four Seasons Season 2 in Ocean Grove just up the coast specifically because it wanted the quiet, human-scale Shore feeling that Strathmere also delivers. There is an audience for what the quieter Shore offers. It is just not always sure where to find it.

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Spring Lake — the longest non-commercial boardwalk on the Shore

Spring Lake in Monmouth County has a secret that most Shore visitors have never heard. It has the longest non-commercial boardwalk in New Jersey. No shops. No rides. No arcades. Just a two-mile walking promenade along a beautiful beach with Victorian architecture on the streets behind it and a spring-fed lake in the center of town that gives the place its name.

If you want to walk a boardwalk in peace — no one stopping in front of you to look at a shop window, no stroller traffic jams, no noise — Spring Lake is your answer. The town is quiet, the beach is beautiful and the whole atmosphere is what the Shore felt like before the Shore became what it became.

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Ocean Grove — the Shore that stops time

Ocean Grove in Monmouth County is a National Historic Landmark and it looks like one. Victorian cottages, a 19th century auditorium, tree-lined streets and a boardwalk that feels removed from the commercial Shore entirely. It shares a beach with Asbury Park next door but the experience is completely different.

Netflix chose Ocean Grove as the filming location for the beach and boardwalk scenes in The Four Seasons Season 2 precisely because the town looks like the Shore is supposed to look — unhurried, beautiful, scaled for people rather than crowds. If a major streaming production came here to capture the authentic Shore feeling, that is probably worth paying attention to.

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The bay beach option — safe, calm and perfect for little ones

If you have young children the ocean surf is not always the right answer. The bay side of the Shore is where the water is calm, the waves do not knock anyone over, and a six-year-old can wade without worry.

William Morrow Beach in Somers Point in Atlantic County is a family-friendly bay beach with lifeguards, restrooms, free parking and a playground. It sits on Great Egg Harbor Bay and on a hot summer day it delivers everything a young family needs without the logistics of ocean beach parking and surf management.

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At the very southern tip of New Jersey, North Cape May beach in Lower Township on the Delaware Bay side offers free beach access, spectacular sunsets and a pace that is completely its own. No lifeguards here, but the water is tranquil and the vibe is chill. Cape May Point is close by — at the absolute end of New Jersey where the Atlantic meets the Delaware Bay, with the Cape May Lighthouse overhead and shorebirds working the waterline. No boardwalk. No badge. Just the end of the land and the beginning of the water.

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My personal pick — Cove Beach in Cape May

I want to tell you about a specific place. Park on Beach Avenue in Cape May and walk down to Cove Beach. It sits in the curve of the coastline with a clear view of the Cape May Lighthouse rising above the dunes. Yes, there is a parking fee. Pay it. Walk down to the beach and find your spot and look around. You will not be surrounded by anyone.

When you are ready to eat, walk back up to The Cove Restaurant. It earns its location.

And if you want to make a weekend of it, The Jetty Motel in the Cove Beach area is where I stay when I am in Cape May. Book it early. The people who have found it come back every year and they are not giving up their weeks without a fight. That is the highest recommendation I know how to give a Shore motel.

Cape May gets busy. The Washington Street Mall fills up. The beach near the convention center draws the crowds. But Cove Beach operates at a different register entirely — quieter, less trafficked, with one of the best views in the state sitting right there if you know where to park.

That is my pick. That is the one.

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The rule that applies to all of them

Every quiet Shore beach in New Jersey operates by the same principle. The people who find them early protect them by not talking about them too loudly. I am taking a small risk writing this piece.

Go early. Bring what you need. Leave the place the way you found it. And for a few hours let the ocean be enough.

It always is.