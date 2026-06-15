Red Bank is packed with great restaurants — these spots drew the biggest crowds
🔥 These Red Bank food and drink spots logged the most visits from May 2025 to May 2026, based on placer.ai data
➡️ Many of the borough's busiest restaurants are clustered in the downtown area
⭐ Most-visited spots range from higher-end restaurants to casual bagel and coffee shops.
RED BANK — This riverside borough in Monmouth County is just bustling with delicious spots for food and drink.
From fancy dinners and sleek modern vibes to casual shops for a bagel, coffee, or sandwich, there is a reason that Red Bank has proven to be a generational favorite for New Jerseyans.
Red Bank remains one of New Jersey's favorite food destinations
The roughly two-mile-square borough is home to about 12,000 residents.
A lot of the restaurants and food spots that were most visited in a year’s time are in the downtown that radiates along Broad Street, which ends in a “T” at Front Street.
One restaurant that I was personally surprised did not show up within the most-visited spots is Dublin House, a perennial favorite for authentic pub-style food and drinks.
Another is Triumph Brewery and Restaurant, a Red Bank favorite since 2018 — with even deeper Princeton roots.
There’s also a great BYOB spot, Elli’s Backyard, that’s perfect for a friends’ night out in my opinion, based on a recent visit.
Most visited restaurants and food spots in Red Bank, NJ
Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt
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