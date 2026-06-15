🔥 These Red Bank food and drink spots logged the most visits from May 2025 to May 2026, based on placer.ai data

➡️ Many of the borough's busiest restaurants are clustered in the downtown area

⭐ Most-visited spots range from higher-end restaurants to casual bagel and coffee shops.

RED BANK — This riverside borough in Monmouth County is just bustling with delicious spots for food and drink.

From fancy dinners and sleek modern vibes to casual shops for a bagel, coffee, or sandwich, there is a reason that Red Bank has proven to be a generational favorite for New Jerseyans.

Some of the murals in downtown Red Bank (Google Maps) Most visited restaurants in Red Bank

Red Bank remains one of New Jersey's favorite food destinations

The roughly two-mile-square borough is home to about 12,000 residents.

A lot of the restaurants and food spots that were most visited in a year’s time are in the downtown that radiates along Broad Street, which ends in a “T” at Front Street.

One restaurant that I was personally surprised did not show up within the most-visited spots is Dublin House, a perennial favorite for authentic pub-style food and drinks.

Another is Triumph Brewery and Restaurant, a Red Bank favorite since 2018 — with even deeper Princeton roots.

There’s also a great BYOB spot, Elli’s Backyard, that’s perfect for a friends’ night out in my opinion, based on a recent visit.

Most visited restaurants and food spots in Red Bank, NJ These establishments logged the most visits in Red Bank last year.

The data — from May 2025 to May 2026 — comes from Townsquare partner Placer.Ai, which uses foot traffic, real estate and other location-based data for trend analysis.

Want to explore business trends in New Jersey? Submit a request to talk to a Townsquare New Jersey marketing specialist to discuss how to use this data. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

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