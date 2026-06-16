☑️Stafford police faced criticism after an ICE agent was injured

☑️The state PBA president says officers followed New Jersey law and their training

☑️Critics argue police should have done more before the suspect fled the scene

Stafford police found themselves at the center of New Jersey's immigration debate after an ICE agent was injured during an attempted arrest on Route 72 and the suspect escaped, triggering criticism from those who believe local police should work more closely with federal immigration authorities.

The department's public response appeared designed to navigate the state's long-running political divide over immigration enforcement. Their statement on Facebook emphasized compliance with New Jersey's Immigrant Trust Directive while also highlighting the assistance officers provided once a federal agent was injured.

But that balancing act has drawn scrutiny from both critics of "sanctuary state" policies and those who want a clearer separation between local policing and federal immigration enforcement.

The state president of the police union, however, came to their defense.

Under the state's Immigrant Trust Directive, law enforcement agencies generally may not assist ICE agents with civil immigration enforcement activities. If criminal activity occurs, officers may provide assistance and investigate as they would any other crime.

Images from the scene showed an ICE agent in full gear lying on the ground being tended to by Stafford police before an ambulance arrived. Peter Andreyev, president of the Police Benevolent Association, said officers handled the situation appropriately.

"Stafford Township police went in there, they responded to the scene, they secured the scene as they should have. These guys did a remarkable job under certainly a confusing and chaotic situation, but again, they followed the law, they followed their training and they just did a tremendous job," Andreyev told Eric Scott for New Jersey 101.5's "Jersey Thing" program.

After Stafford police were criticized for their handling of a situation involving ICE agents trying to apprehend a Peruvian national, the state president of their union came to their defense.

Under the state's Immigrant Trust Directive, law enforcement may not assist ICE agents with civil enforcement activities. But if there is criminal activity, all restrictions are off and they can offer assistance.

Images from the scene on Monday show an ICE agent in full gear lying on the ground being tended to by Stafford police before an ambulance arrived. Peter Andreyev, president of the Police Benevolent Association, said they did the correct thing.

"Stafford Township police went in there, they responded to the scene, they secured the scene as they should have. These guys did a remarkable job under certainly a confusing and chaotic situation, but again, they followed the law, they followed their training and they just did a tremendous job," Andreyev told Eric Scott for New Jersey 101.5's "Jersey Thing" program.

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Critics say Stafford police should have done more during ICE operation

Critics like former Stafford police officer Larry Parker, whose father is a former chief, said that Stafford police were too quick to announce that they had not assisted ICE with their operation, which he says allowed the suspect to get away.

"It’s dereliction and political cowardice that endangers the community and the brave men and women still wearing the badge. An illegal migrant just tried to run over a federal agent in our township and fled after shots were fired, and our local police brag about staying on the sidelines," Parker said.

Mayor Robert Henken told the Asbury Park Press that the department did not turn its back on anyone.

"The reality is that once the incident occurred and calls were received, officers responded to the scene, secured the area, and ensured the injured federal agent was transported to the hospital," Henken said. "After that, federal authorities, including the FBI, arrived and assumed control of the investigation. Stafford PD then assisted as requested and directed. By the time local officers arrived, the suspect had already fled the scene."

Union chief says officers balanced law, policy and public safety

Andreyev said that in today's political climate, it's tough to be a police officer.

"These are challenging times throughout our state, actually throughout the country, and our officers in this state are doing a tremendous job balancing all the different aspects of policing today," Andreyev said.

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