☀️Extreme heat caused parts of the Loveland Town Bridge to expand

☀️The bridge became stuck in the down position

☀️NJDOT expects the bridge to remain stuck until at least Sunday

POINT PLEASANT — The bridge over the Point Pleasant Canal will be stuck in the down position through at least Sunday, according to New Jersey Department of Transportation officials.

The Route 13/Bridge Avenue Bridge, the vertical-lift bridge between Point Pleasant and Bay Head, is stuck in the closed position after components on the bridge expanded due to the heat. When the crossing, also known as the Loveland Town Bridge, is in the closed position, there is only 30 feet of clearance in high water.

Boats that can safely pass may do so, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation. Vehicle traffic is not affected.

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Map shows location of the Loveland Town Bridge in Point Pleasant (Google Maps) Map shows location of the Loveland Town Bridge in Point Pleasant

Extreme temperatures expected through the weekend

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow expects temperatures over 100 degrees and high humidity Thursday through Saturday to create a heat index of 105 to 110 degrees. Temperatures will still reach the 90s on Saturday with thunderstorms in the afternoon and then rain to start the week.

The bridge was first opened in 1971. It was closed in January for two months to re-tension its support cables.

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