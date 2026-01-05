🚧 A key Route 13 bridge linking Point Pleasant and Bay Head is closed for up to two months for repairs.

POINT PLEASANT — If you typically travel the Route 13 bridge over the Point Pleasant Canal, you’ll be detoured starting today and for the next two months, as NJ Department of Transportation crews close the bridge to begin what they call “priority bridge repairs.”

Route 13 bridge closure impacts Point Pleasant and Bay Head traffic

The bridge, also known as the Bridge Avenue Bridge or the Loveland Town Bridge, spans the connection between Point Pleasant and Bay Head.

The closure of the Route 13 bridge, which was first built in 1971, will be closed and detoured in both directions until late February. Local businesses and residents, however, will still be able to access Route 13/Bridge Avenue.

Why NJ DOT is closing the Bridge Avenue Bridge for repairs

The closure is necessary to make priority repairs to re-tension the support cables on the bridge to ensure the continued proper and safe operation of the bridge, NJ DOT announced.

As part of the necessary maintenance, two shoring towers will be erected on the road to facilitate work on the support cables.

While this may be an inconvenience for motorists, NJ DOT said work is being done in the winter to minimize impact on the shore towns.

The Loveland Town Bridge in Point Pleasant will be closed until late February for repairs (Google Street View/NJDOT Facebook)

Detours announced for Route 13 bridge closure in both directions

Route 13/Bridge Avenue Bridge Eastbound Detour:

Motorists on Route 13/Bridge Avenue eastbound will be directed to turn left onto Route 88/Ocean Road eastbound.

Turn right onto Bay Avenue, back to Route 13/Bridge Avenue.

Route 13/Bridge Avenue Bridge Westbound Detour:

Motorists on Route 13/Bridge Avenue westbound will be directed to turn right onto Bay Avenue.

Turn left onto Route 88/Ocean Road westbound.

Turn left onto Route 13/Bridge Avenue.

Part of a $20.4 million NJ DOT bridge maintenance project

The work is part of a $20.4 million drawbridge preventative maintenance contract to make repairs to bridges in Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean counties.

Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT’s traffic information website

or construction updates.

