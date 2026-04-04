🚨NJ Transit conductor assaulted during fare dispute

🚨Witnesses say passenger punched conductor; second crew member also hurt

🚨None of the 150 passengers on board the North Jersey Coast Line train were injured

BRADLEY BEACH — An NJ Transit conductor was assaulted on a North Jersey Coast Line train Friday afternoon.

NJ Transit says a train with about 150 passengers on board was headed from Long Branch to Bay Head when it was forced to stop at the Bradley Beach station after a conductor became involved in a "fare dispute" with a man on board.

The conductor was initially treated by first responders and the taken to a hospital. A second conductor received minor injuries, according to the agency. NJ Transit police did not disclose the identity of the passenger or any charges.

Witnesses say the conductor was punched in the nose by a young passenger who refused to buy a ticket, witnesses said.

The train did not finish its run and was canceled. Many of the stranded passengers called for ride shares to complete their trip to Ocean County.

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A train approaches an already stopped train on NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line near the Bradley Beach station after a conductor was assaulted by a passenger Fri., April 3, 2026 A train approaches an already stopped train on NJ Transit's North Jersey Coast Line near the Bradley Beach station after a conductor was assaulted by a passenger Fri., April 3, 2026 (BUd McCormick) loading...

Penalty for assaulting NJ Transit employees increased

Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation in 2022 increasing the penalty for assaulting a NJ Transit conductor, bus driver or other employee. The law was in response to a steady increase in assaults during the pandemic although they were already a concern of the union.

Assaults on employees became a third-degree felony punishable by thee to five years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine. The law allows NJ Transit to suspend or prohibit individuals who become violent towards an employee from riding on the system.

Previous reporting by Eric Scott was used in this report

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