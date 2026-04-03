✅ A 'zombie mall' in Raritan will be demolished and replaced with housing and retail

✅ The site flooded during Hurricane Ida

✅ Concerns grow over asbestos, hazardous waste

RARITAN BOROUGH — New Jersey is about to lose one of its rundown, past its glory shopping centers to a new mixed development.

Called a "zombie mall" and an eyesore, the 11-acre Raritan Mall on Route 206 was once home to 15 stores, including Stop & Shop, Blockbuster Video and a bank. The closure of the Stop & Shop in 2017 hastened the mall's demise, to where the only businesses left are an Indian restaurant and a discount store.

The Planning Board gave its final approval to a plan called "Raritan Lofts" submitted by Raritan Mall Urban Renewal. The plan will eliminate most of what's left of the mall to make way for 276 rental apartments in a 70-foot-tall building. It would include 42 affordable units and 20,000 square feet for commercial development, including 10,000 square feet from existing buildings.

Flooding and landfill concerns raised by residents

Before the Planning Board's vote, several residents discussed that the former landfill site flooded during Hurricane Ida in 2021, according to NJ.com's coverage of the meeting. Derek Orth, the attorney for the developer, said they are aware of its flooding history but that the site has been vetted.

Others were concerned about asbestos and other hazardous waste that would come from the demolition of the mall.

Mayor Don Tozzi told PIX 11 that he supports the project and welcomes the tax revenue and new residents it will bring.

"The project gives us an opportunity to replace a long obsolete property with a vibrant housing and retail space," Tozzi said.

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