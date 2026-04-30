A few weeks ago I wrote about what New Jersey loses every time a local deli closes. The corner store that knew your name. The Italian sub that tasted like whoever was behind that counter. The place your mother trusted because she had been going there since before you were born.

That piece came from a real place. I grew up three houses from a corner deli in Mays Landing. I ate an Italian sub — no tomatoes, though I have come around since — almost every day after school. I watched Deli Delight disappear from the block next to the radio station in Ewing after years of feeding our entire department every single morning. Pork roll egg and cheese. The Italian hoagie with sharp provolone. Gone.

So when I see a sign go up in a storefront window that says "Experience real Italian flavor" — I pay attention.

Photo by Takenori Okada on Unsplash Photo by Takenori Okada on Unsplash loading...

A new Italian deli is coming to Raritan

Zio's Market is opening at 27 West Somerset Street in downtown Raritan, Somerset County. The space was previously home to the Phil-Am Filipino grocery store. According to the sign in the window, Zio's will offer freshly sliced deli meats, authentic Italian specialties, made-to-order sandwiches and imported goods.

An opening date has not been announced yet. But the sign is up and the word is getting out.

Raritan is a good spot for this. A downtown Main Street environment in Somerset County with foot traffic, a real community feel and a customer base that appreciates the kind of place where you order at a counter and someone who knows what they are doing makes your sandwich in front of you. That model never stopped working. It just stopped getting built.

Why this matters beyond the sandwich

I want to be clear about something. I have nothing against Wawa. I genuinely love Wawa. It does what it does exceptionally well and I stop there regularly. But a Wawa is not a deli. It is efficient and consistent in the way all franchise operations are consistent — meaning every one is exactly like every other one. That is the point and simultaneously the limitation.

The corner Italian deli was specific. It was somebody's family behind that counter. It was a recipe that existed in that building and nowhere else. It was the place where you got the cold cuts for the holiday table and the proprietor threw in a little extra because he knew your family. When those places close — and they keep closing across New Jersey — something specific and irreplaceable goes with them.

New Jersey was built on Italian delis the way it was built on diners. They were the infrastructure of the neighborhood long before that word got fashionable. The communities that still have one are lucky and most of them do not fully realize it until the sign comes down.

Zio's is a reason to feel good

That is why a sign in a Raritan storefront window feels like more than just a new business opening. It feels like someone betting on the thing we keep saying we miss. Someone willing to do the work — the early mornings, the fresh slicing, the imported goods, the made-to-order — because they believe this community wants it and will show up for it.

They are right. New Jersey will always show up for a great Italian deli. The appetite never went anywhere. The delis just did.

No opening date yet for Zio's Market. But it is coming. And when it does — get the Italian hoagie. Sharp provolone if they have it.

They will have it.

The best subs in New Jersey according to New Jersey 101.5 listeners Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy





