Every now and then a topic comes up on The Judi and EJ Show that takes on a life of its own. Last week we asked our listeners to share their favorite hidden gem restaurants — the places most people drive right past, the spots that don't advertise much, the ones where the food is extraordinary and the secret is barely kept.

The response was overwhelming. And one place in particular dominated the conversation.

The Pine Barrens has a hot dog stand — and it's legendary

Hot Diggidy Dog sits at the intersection of Routes 532 and 563 in downtown Chatsworth, Burlington County — right in the heart of the Pine Barrens. Robyn Bednar has been running this outdoor hot dog stand since 1989. Dietz and Watson dogs, boiled to order, with 37 different toppings to choose from. Jalapeño cheddar dogs stuffed inside. Kielbasa. Buffalo chicken sausage. Apple smoked chicken sausage. Sno-cones. Cash only.

It is not fancy. It is not supposed to be fancy. The website describes it perfectly — a way to fuel up on your way to the shore, canoeing, or whatever is bringing you to the pines.

For me, Chatsworth is personal territory. Johnson Place — where my family held reunions for generations — is just down the road. I have been near Hot Diggidy Dog my whole life without knowing it existed. That changes this season.

Hot Diggidy Dog opens May 15th, weather permitting. Check their Instagram and Facebook for daily updates before making the drive. Cash only. Worth every cent.

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Make it a full Pine Barrens day

While you are out there, the Franklin Parker Preserve is minutes away and one of the most beautiful easy hikes in the state — the number one rated trail on AllTrails in the Chatsworth area. A 4.9-mile loop through old cranberry bogs, blueberry fields, a wooden observation tower and two giant Adirondack chairs sitting in the middle of the woods. Flat, family-friendly and completely surrounded by the pines. Hike it first. Then earn your hot dog.

That is the model — hike it, then reward yourself with something great to eat nearby. The Pine Barrens delivers on both.

While you're in the Pines — don't miss Johnny at Batsto

While we are talking Pine Barrens food, I need to mention a discovery from my recent family hike at Batsto Village. Tucked behind the visitor center on weekends is Johnny Hot Dogs — a silver Airstream-style trailer that has become a staple for Batsto visitors. I photographed it on our April hike without even knowing what it was. Turns out Johnny is well known in Pine Barrens circles for his roast pork and broccoli rabe with sharp provolone, garlic and olive oil — a sandwich that has absolutely no business being this good in the middle of the woods. Also on the menu — chili cheese dogs, cheesesteaks and classic franks. Cash or Venmo only. Weekend operation — check the Batsto Village Facebook page before visiting as vendors can change.

Sharp provolone in the Pine Barrens. I am in.

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Hidden gems from the EJ files

I am a South Jersey guy and a sucker for Italian food — those two facts are deeply connected. Two of my personal hidden gems are right in my home territory.

Merrill's Colonial Inn — Weymouth Township, Route 50, Mays Landing This one goes back generations in my family. My Dad drove down Route 50 from Mays Landing in the 1960s to get his Friday night cheesesteak here. We have celebrated family events at Merrill's for as long as I can remember. Green and white wooden building, old school country bar, homemade Italian food that tastes like someone's grandmother is still in the kitchen. The chicken parm and the spaghetti with clam sauce are legendary. Dinner only, Wednesday through Saturday, cash only. If you have never been — go.

Joe Italiano's Maplewood — near Mays Landing Everything the name promises and then some. This is the kind of South Jersey Italian restaurant that reminds you why you live here. Generous portions, real sauce, the kind of place where you leave considerably happier than you arrived.

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Hidden gems from the show

Al's Airport Inn — 636 Bear Tavern Road, Ewing I drive past this place constantly and have never stopped in. My coworker Joe hosts trivia nights there once a month and has been telling me to go. Established in 1933, same family owned since 1977, famous for the wings with house sauce, the burgers and the steak melt. It also reportedly has Revolutionary War ghost sightings — which Weird NJ has written about. I am going. Soon.

A Taste of Mexico — 180 Nassau Street, Princeton Kyle Forcini's pick and it is exactly what he described — down an alley, back of the building. Google Maps literally has a note that says "down the alley, back of the building." About ten tables. Authentic Mexican food at prices that make no sense for Princeton. The chorizo tacos, the enchiladas, the tres leches cake. BYOB. One of the best hole-in-the-wall spots in New Jersey.

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From our listeners

Old Town Pub — Bordentown A Burlington County classic with the kind of neighborhood bar energy that is increasingly hard to find.

Taqueria La Michoacana — 26 Union Avenue, Lakehurst Ocean County's authentic Mexican hidden gem. Listeners who know it say it is the real deal — exactly the kind of place that flies under the radar in a town you would not expect to find it.

Espo's — Raritan A Somerset County institution that our listeners have been loyal to for years. Good food, unpretentious atmosphere, the kind of place that has earned its following the hard way — one meal at a time.

Berg's — Belmar A Shore town staple that Monmouth County listeners recommended with genuine enthusiasm. Belmar already has a great food scene but Berg's sits apart from the obvious tourist spots.

Hot Diggidy Dog Chatsworth NJ | Google Maps Hot Diggidy Dog Chatsworth NJ | Google Maps loading...

The point of all of this

New Jersey is full of places like these. Spots that never run ads, never show up on a sponsored list, never get written up in a glossy magazine. They survive entirely on loyalty — on the people who found them once and kept coming back, and who eventually told someone else.

Hot Diggidy Dog has been feeding Pine Barrens visitors since 1989. Merrill's has been serving cheesesteaks and clam sauce since before most of our listeners were born. Al's Airport Inn has been pouring drinks since 1933.

These places do not need our help. But they deserve our attention.