You can look at online reviews of places and think you have an idea of what you should expect, but nothing compares to getting a real-life review/recommendation of a place.

Jill Myra, our morning and afternoon traffic reporter at 101.5, gave me a recommendation for a restaurant in Princeton called Taste of Mexico.

I don’t think I’ve ever found a better hole-in-the-wall spot in my life. On Google Maps, there is a real note that says “down the alley, back of the building, 180 Nassau St, Princeton, NJ 08542.”

SEE MORE: All in one bagel and coffee shop in Central NJ

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

The restaurant isn’t visible from the road, so the note is helpful. What you’ll find down that alley is one of the best restaurants I’ve ever been to.

Taste of Mexico is a tiny restaurant, about 10 tables in the entire place, that delivers some of the best Mexican food I’ve ever had.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

I ordered a hard shell chorizo taco for an appetizer, and then three chorizo tacos for my main course. The tortillas were some of the freshest and best I’ve ever had, and the chorizo was cooked perfectly with a slight crispness to it. They give you a jalapeño salsa to pour over that adds some extra spice.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

And for dessert, their tres leches cake is the way to go. It’s one of my favorite desserts, but sometimes places make theirs too wet. Not Taste of Mexico. Theirs was the perfect consistency.

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media Kyle Clark / Townsquare Media loading...

They have tables and chairs out in front of the building too, which would be perfect to dine at on a summer morning, because they offer breakfast as well.

Although it’s off the beaten path, Taste of Mexico is a place you need to seek out.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state. Gallery Credit: Amanda Silvestri

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.