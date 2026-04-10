Long Branch restaurant closes after 25 great years of good martinis, food, and lots of fun

I was saddened to hear of the sudden closing of The Mix Lounge in Long Branch.

For 25 years Chef Sammy Nativo and Michael Bienz have been serving up outstanding martinis and cocktails in a small yet welcoming bar that had, if I dare use this phrase, a very cool vibe.

Google Street View, The Mix Lounge, Long Branch Google Street View, The Mix Lounge, Long Branch loading...

The bartenders were friendly and welcoming, and they were pros behind the bar that had about any combination of martini or cocktail you desired.

Upstairs, there was the Second Floor Supper Club. The food was excellent. It was prepared by Chef Sammy Nativoi, who many times was the only one in the kitchen serving up his excellent creations.

You got what was on the menu as there were no substitutions unless they were not busy, which was a rarity.

According to an article on app.com, the Mix Lounge and Food Bar closed because of Sammy Nativo’s health issues from battling squamous cell carcinoma. Sammy has been fighting this cancer for over two decades and finally may be getting relief through promising immunotherapy

The article also mentions that the lease on the small space was up and that they chose not to renew.

Google Street View, The Pit, Long Branch Google Street View, The Pit, Long Branch loading...

They also own The Pit, which will open in Long Branch on May 1, 2026.

The Pit is a seasonal restaurant that, according to Nativo and Bienze, runs well whether they are there or not. It is also a seasonal restaurant, so there is downtime during the winter months.

Jamie Faccavento, who was a Mix Lounge employee, started a GoFundMe page for the owners to cover additional medical expenses and help them get through after closing.

In the first week, the campaign raised over $21,000. That support shows the impact that the Mix had on its customers. You can support them at: Fundraiser by Jamey Flaccavento: A Chef's Table

I wish the best for Sammy and Michael, and hope that they find much happiness and peace, which is exactly what they served up at the Mix. Good luck to you both.

You can check out the full article at: Fundraiser for chef battling cancer; Mix Lounge in Long Branch closes

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

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Hidden gem Italian restaurant in Central Jersey Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy