Popular seafood joint is opening another spot at the Jersey shore

One of the best parts of living so close to the Jersey Shore is the amazing seafood that we get to enjoy after a day of soaking in the sun.

Lobster, clams, oysters, crab, mussels, you name it. We’re fed very well here in the Garden State.

One establishment that has been treating Ortley Beach to top-notch seafood has announced that they are opening a second location, giving even more visitors to the shore a chance to enjoy what they have to offer.

SEE MORE: The best restaurants in New Jersey

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Another Lobster Dock opening in New Jersey

The Lobster Dock, known for their extraordinary raw bar, steamers, lobster rolls, and various fish entrees, will soon have a home in Normandy Beach.

While a specific opening date has not yet been given, they are aiming to start service in the first week of May.

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As for the Ortley Beach location, they will be open on weekends beginning May 17, according to their website. By June 13, you can expect them to be open seven days a week.

According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the new spot will have a similar menu to their Ortley Beach establishment, as well as the same “great vibes.”

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The Lobster Dock’s new restaurant will be at 3632 Route 35 North in Normandy Beach, NJ.

Locals may remember it as the former location of Crabby Rick’s.

As of their announcement, there will only be outdoor seating, but there will also be takeout available.

Summer 2026 at the Jersey shore is looking promising already. Enjoy!

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The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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