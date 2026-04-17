NJ restaurant known for its massive mozzarella stick is closing
After over half a decade of serving Bloomfield with bold, creative dishes, The Brookdale is closing its doors.
Opened in 2020, The Brookdale, an American bar and grill, is known for serving a massive one-pound mozzarella stick called “the Big Cheese,” as well as its other meals and signature cocktails.
Though I had heard about it for years, I never had the chance to try the Big Cheese, a regret I now have to live with.
It was announced on social media that the difficult decision was made to shut down the establishment, with their final day of service being this Sunday, April 19.
For anyone looking for one last bite of their unique, elevated cuisine, you can find them at 1099 Broad St. in Bloomfield, NJ.
The Brookdale in Bloomfield is closing its doors for good
“We’re incredibly grateful to every single person who supported us, walked through our doors, and made The Brookdale what it became,” the owners posted on Instagram.
“And to our staff, past and present, thank you for everything you put into this place. You were the heart of it.”
The restaurant will be open through the weekend before closing for good on Sunday. The staff thanks patrons for their support, memories, and being part of their story.
The group that runs The Brookdale also owns Fanny’s Restaurant & Bar, The Fizz Bar, and Ladyfingers Bakery & Bar, all of which will remain open for now with expanded hours, according to social media.
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