There have been so many times when I would be sitting in a tavern or great hamburger destination, and I would see a hot dog on the menu.

The quick-to-judge response upon seeing the hot dog on the menu is that you can always make them at home, so have something different. For me, that is a rarity unless I have people over and I am firing up the grill.

I had a hot dog for the first time in a while last night. I got it from one of my favorite hot dog places, The Windmill.

The hot dog was cooked perfectly, nice crisp to the bite, the sauerkraut, pepper relish, onions and soft bun rounded out my great hot dog experience. It was exceptionally good. I had their fries, which reminded me of tasty boardwalk fries..

There are hot dog destinations that I go to here in New Jersey just for that craving. These are my favorites that I encourage you to enjoy. In no order:

Rutts Hut, Hot Dog, Bar Google Maps/Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Rut’s Hut — Clifton

This is the most famous hot dog destination spot in New Jersey. Rut’s Hut has been on many food TV shows, won countless awards, and has been picked as the best in New Jersey, and some say the East Coast. The original stand opened in 1928.

The deep-fried ripper hot dog is something to enjoy. They have simple sides, and they are particularly good. Enjoy this hot dog royalty.

Wind Mill, Hot Dog, Grill Google Maps/Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

The Windmill — Various New Jersey locations

The Windmill has been serving great hot dogs and their world-famous cheese fries since 1964. I enjoy their hot dogs; they are well-cooked and the offering of toppings are extensive and enjoyable.

You can find Windmill hot dogs up and down the Jersey Shore. As I stated above, you must check out this hot dog palace.

Destination Dogs, Hot Dog, Restaurant Google Maps/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Destination Dogs — New Brunswick

OK, I know this is a "best hot dog" article, but Destination Dogs also serves outstanding sausages. Their list of hot dogs and the way you can enjoy them is huge. The toppings are many, and the selection of how you want the dog is extensive. I strongly suggest that you study the menu before you go and write down what you want to enjoy.

Go hungry and enjoy a couple of dogs with your friends. You will not regret it. Oh, and you can sit and enjoy one of their twenty-eight beers or cocktails while munching on that amazing dog.

Boulevard Dogs N More, Hot Dogs, Restaurant, Grill Boulevard Dogs N More/ Google Maps/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Boulevard Dogs N More — Hasbrouck Heights

They bill themselves as “The Dogfather.” They have some great choices and interesting combinations like their mac and cheese with a bacon hot dog. One trip to my cardiologist and I was fine. It was incredibly good. I made a specific longer trip to try out their dogs and I am glad I did.

Jimmy Buffs, Hot Dogs, Restaurant Google Maps/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Jimmy Buff’s — West Orange and Kenilworth

This is a 92-year-old institution. They serve a masterpiece with their hot dog, Italian style. They created it and served their special Italian dog with peppers, onions, and potatoes on a soft bun. It is exceptionally good. Their menu is simple and almost everyone who walks through their doors grabs an Italian-style hot dog.

Johnny's Hot Dogs, Hot dogs, hot dog stand, sign Google Maps/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Hot Dog Johnny’s — Belvidere

The original Hot Dog Johnny’s was a small hut that would easily fit in your backyard. I love the simplicity of this place. It was established in 1944 and there are no thrills, zero. You order a dog with the toppings that you want, grab a delicious shake or drink and enjoy. Sit at their picnic tables and enjoy the experience, right off Route 46. A wonderful place for a weekend afternoon.

Many of my favorite hot dog locations have been around for decades.

That is a tribute to their success because of the great hot dogs they serve. The next time you have a little time, check out one of these great New Jersey hot dog establishments. You will not be disappointed.