🚨 Deadly shooting: 1 killed, 6 injured in Union fast food restaurant

🎥 Video emerges: Footage appears to show masked gunman fleeing scene

🔍 Search ongoing: No arrests yet as police say 'not random' attack

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — Police are scouring the area after one person was killed and six others hurt in an awful shooting at a Chick-fil-A restaurant on Saturday night.

As of Monday morning, law enforcement had not released the identity of the victim or any others involved, or whether they were customers or restaurant workers.

The Union County Prosecutor’s Office said Sunday it appeared to be a targeted incident and there was no immediate remaining threat to the public.

The fast food restaurant is the center island of Route 22, not far from the Garden State Parkway.

Video shows masked suspect fleeing scene after gunfire

Dash cam video from a civilian vehicle entering the parking lot moments after the shooting was making the rounds on social media Monday.

Fox 5 New York publicly shared a video, which was originally posted by a user to Storyful.

A clip showed what appears to be a masked gunman, possibly with a firearm in his hand, emerge from Chick-fil-A and run across the lot in front of the car with the camera.

Another clip that appears to be a longer cut of the initial video shows one person in a mask and then several other people fleeing the restaurant. It cannot be determined whether at least some of those individuals were just customers.

Chick-fil-A Union location along Route 22 in NJ shooting investigation Chick-fil-A Union location along Route 22 in NJ (Google Maps, Canva) loading...

No arrests yet as investigators seek the public’s help

No arrests had yet been made, and police have not shared any potential details of suspects, including how many people were being sought.

Instead, they urged anyone with potential information to contact Homicide Task Force Detective Edward Mack at 908-347-2212, Sgt. Jennifer Smith at 908-759-8254, or Union Police Department Detective Teon Freeman at 908-851-5033.

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