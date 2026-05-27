🔥 Prosecutors said a vehicle fire on a quiet Wallington street was intentionally set.

➡️ A New York woman now faces arson and criminal mischief charges in Bergen County.

🔴 Court officials said the case is tied to a domestic violence incident under seal.

WALLINGTON — A woman from out of state is charged with setting a vehicle ablaze on Memorial Day.

According to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, first responders in Wallington found the 2004 Ford Mustang "fully engulfed in flames" around 7:45 p.m. Monday on Lincoln Place. The small one-way residential street is barely longer than the full length of a football field.

Arson investigators from the Bergen County Arson Task Force and local police found the fire had been intentionally set.

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Lilly Hammond (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office) Lilly Hammond (Bergen County Prosecutor's Office) loading...

Lilly Hammond, 27, of Rochester, New York was arrested on Tuesday. She's charged with third-degree arson, third-degree criminal mischief, fourth-degree failure to report a dangerous fire, and contempt of court/violating a restraining order.

Hammond is being held at Bergen County Jail.

Court records connect Wallington arson case to domestic violence matter

Court records show that she was arrested in December 2025 and held at Bergen County Jail for two weeks. However, information about her charges was not immediately available.

A request for a criminal complaint was denied because the case is marked as a domestic violence incident, according to court officials.

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