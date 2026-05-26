🚨 Police say a New York man exposed himself inside Old Navy at Garden State Plaza in Paramus.

👮 Officers tracked the suspect through the Bergen County mall and arrested him in the parking lot as he tried to flee.

⚖️ The 22-year-old suspect is now jailed in Bergen County facing multiple charges.

PARAMUS — A New York man has been arrested and charged with sexual assault after exposing himself inside a store at a New Jersey mall, police reported.

Disturbing incident reported inside Old Navy at Garden State Plaza

On Friday, May 22, just before 2 p.m., Paramus police were called to Westfield-Garden State Plaza for an incident involving a man causing a disturbance and harassing shoppers inside the Old Navy store.

Paramus police say suspect exposed himself to shoppers and children

Officers received multiple reports that the man, later identified as Samuel Omitiran, 22, from Monroe, New York, was exposing himself to shoppers, including children, and “masturbated to ejaculation while standing in line, before fleeing the store,” Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

Suspect arrested while trying to flee Bergen County mall parking lot

The suspect was tracked through the mall into a parking lot, where an officer saw him getting into a car. The officer stopped the car and placed Omitiran under arrest.

Sex assault and child endangerment charges filed in Paramus case

Omitiran was charged with second-degree sex assault, third-degree endangering the welfare of children, fourth-degree lewdness, and fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.

He is in the Bergen County Jail, pending his first court appearance.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom