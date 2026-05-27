🚨Howell police said a 12-year-old kicked open a home's front door Monday afternoon

🚨The homeowner chased the boy on an e-bike and held him until officers arrived.

🚨Police said video and witnesses found no evidence the homeowner pointed a gun

HOWELL — A Monmouth County homeowner chased down a 12-year-old boy after he broke down his door and took off on an e-bike Monday afternoon.

Township police said the Princeton Drive homeowner heard a loud bang around 3:30 p.m and saw that his front door had been forced open. When he came to check, the homeowner saw a boy take off on an e-bike.

The homeowner followed the e-bike in his own vehicle and then held the boy on the ground until police arrived.

Map shows location of Princeton Drive in Howell Township Map shows location of Princeton Drive in Howell Township (Google Maps/Canva) loading...

Homeowner pointed a gun at 12-year-old?

The homeowner gave police video from his Ring system, which showed the boy giving the door a “hard backwards kick” that forced it open.

Police turned the boy over to his father and charged the juvenile with criminal mischief.

Police did not disclose whether the teen and the homeowner knew each other.

His mother went to the police several hours later, claiming the homeowner had pointed a gun at her son. After reviewing the video of the incident and speaking with witnesses, the police determined there was no evidence of a gun. Police also said the man was wearing a T-shirt, shorts and sandals and was not carrying anything during the initial encounter.

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