⚠️ Jack Hughes and Tate McRae seen together at Jersey Shore over Memorial Day weekend.

➡️ The couple spent time at a Sea Girt bar. The Devils star also visited a ice cream shop.

🔴 Hughes family is in elite NHL company with three pro brothers at once.

SEA GIRT — There was a young celebrity couple spotted at the Jersey Shore for Memorial Day weekend.

Hughes and McRae create buzz together

New Jersey Devils hockey star Jack Hughes and pop star Tate McRae have been causing buzz, as they’ve been seen together over the past several months, as tracked by Cosmopolitan.

Over the holiday weekend, Hughes and McRae were seen at Parker House in Sea Girt — a video clip of the duo was shared to Instagram and Tiktok.

The spot is known to locals as "God's Basement," as confirmed on the Park House website.

Also over the weekend, the 25-year-old Hughes stopped into a Point Pleasant Beach ice cream shop to the thrill of its workers.

Salty’s Inlet shared a group photo with the hockey pro and Olympic gold medalist, saying he was “the sweetest and most down to earth.”

McRae was born in Calgary, Canada. The almost 23-year-old had her first big pop hit in 2020.

Commenters online, including Hockey Vice, pointed out that during their Parker House visit, the two stars were also with Quinn Hughes, one of Jack Hughes’ fellow NHL playing brothers,

Hughes family among elite company with NHL players

In 2023, the Hughes family became the ninth family to have at least three brothers play in the same NHL game — with Jack Hughes and Luke Hughes playing for the Devils and Quinn Hughes with Vancouver at the time.

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