✅ Funeral services are Friday for the two children killed in a Barnegat Bay boat crash

✅ The 7- and 9-year-olds died after their grandfather's boat hit a channel marker

✅ Authorities have not filed any charges as the investigation continues

BERKELEY — The two children killed in a crash with a buoy on Barnegat Bay on Sunday will be laid to rest on Friday.

Mya Bella Golabek, 9, and Sigmund "Siggy" Paul Golabek, 7, were on board a 30-foot Tidewater Custom that crashed into an Intracoastal Waterway channel marker.

The boat was steered by their grandfather, Stephen Schneider, 63, of the Bayville section, and their grandmother was also on board.

No criminal charges have been filed. The crash remains under investigation.

Services for the children will be 4 p.m. Friday at the Riggs Funeral Home in the Forked River section, with a funeral at 7:30 p.m.

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Mya and Siggy remembered

Mya was remembered as a "sweet, fun-loving girl who loved being active and had a competitive spirit that shined in everything she did." Donations in her memory can be made to the Lacey Storm, her 10U Storm softball team.

"Siggy was a sweet, shy, but adventurous little boy with a big imagination and a personality all his own," according to his obituary. "He was always looking for a little fun and loved challenging her to a game of rock-paper-scissors, usually with a bet involved."

The two siblings shared a love for their dogs Tequila and Captain.

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