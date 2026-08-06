☑️Joey Tomato's has issued its first public statement about a birthday cake dispute

☑️The restaurant says the video lacked context and rejects online criticism

☑️The videographer behind the viral clip has not publicly responded to the statement

POINT PLEASANT BEACH —The owner of Joey Tomato's has broken his silence about the viral video showing an employee confronting a family over a birthday cake, saying the internet judged the restaurant based on an incomplete clip.

The statement, signed by "The Joey Tomato's Family," thanked supporters while criticizing those who commented on what it called a video "built for outrage."

A family that spent about $250 on a pizza order also brought a birthday cake to celebrate a child's fifth birthday. When they asked for a knife to cut the cake, an employee berated the woman and accused her of not calling ahead. The video quickly went viral, with the internet taking sides over who was at fault.

A message from Joey Tomato's about a viral video (Joey Tomato's via Facebook) A message from Joey Tomato's about a viral video

Joey Tomato's says the viral clip lacked context

"For a few days now, the internet has decided it knows everything about our restaurant based on thirty seconds of footage that started after the real conversation was already underway. No context. No beginning," the statement said.

The restaurant said it is a pizza restaurant, not a party venue, bakery or rental hall.

"We have persevered, one pie at a time, long before this video and long after it's forgotten. That's not going to change. Although we are considering a new tagline: we don't do cake. We do pizza," the statement read.

Tom Jurkowski, the owner of the Vintage NJ Facebook page who recorded the video, has not posted a response to the restaurant's statement.

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