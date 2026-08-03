These are the top stories on New Jersey 101.5 for Monday, August 3, 2026.

New Jerseyans will be dodging puddles throughout Monday, as scattered rain puts an end to our heat wave. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media) New Jerseyans will be dodging puddles throughout Monday, as scattered rain puts an end to our heat wave. (Dan Zarrow, Townsquare Media)

⬛ Storms soak New Jersey putting flood-proned spots in jeopardy

A flood watch is in effect for most of the state until 11 p.m. as heavy rains and thunderstorms could bring with it multiple inches of rains in some areas. This could lead to ponding and flooding issues, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

The rain and clouds will keep temperatures down a bit, but the humidity will be high and uncomfortable. So, what does that mean? Even when it's not raining, it will feel like a sauna outside.

The good news is that a cold front will sweep out the rain and some of the humidity tonight, leading to a drier, and more comfortable day on Tuesday.

"Skip the Stuff" law has gone in effect in New Jersey (Canva) "Skip the Stuff" law has gone in effect in New Jersey (Canva)

New Jersey recommends you carry around reusable forks and knives as the state's "Skip the Stuff" law takes effect.

The stuff in question: plastic utensils and condiments. They join plastic bags, paper bags and plastic straws on the list of stuff New Jersey has skipped in recent years.

Food orders will no longer include plastic spoons, forks and knives unless specifically requested. That also applies to ketchup in the drive-thru, soy sauce when ordering takeout and any other packet-packaged condiments.

Customers must ask for single-use utensils and condiments every time. Interfaces for online ordering and food delivery apps must also default to "no utensils or condiments."

Full-service restaurants with seating for 10 or more customers have to provide reusable utensils for dine-in meals. Restaurants caught ignoring the new law will get a warning for a first violation.

A second violation is a $100 fine and each subsequent violation will be $250.

Environment New Jersey Director Doug O'Malley says the "Skip the Stuff" law ensures people get what they ask for while still cutting down on non-recyclable plastic use.

ICE badge (inset), Point Pleasant Beach (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File/BudMcCormick) ICE badge (inset), Point Pleasant Beach

A person who was struck by a car on Route 35 in Point Pleasant Beach on Friday was running away from ICE agents who were trying to apprehend him, according to Police Chief Robert J. Kowalewski.

During the flee, the suspect ran into the road and was struck by a car. He suffered non-life threatening injuries, and was taken to a hospital.

New Jersey Assemblyman Paul Kanitra had something to say about the incident on Facebook. “If you have broken our laws and came here without permission it’s time to accept that you’re going home. Governor Sherrill’s sanctuary policies may fill your pockets with taxpayer dollars, but they won’t keep you from ultimately getting deported. Do the smart thing. Take the $2,600 offer and free plane ticket and self deport now. Enough is enough.”

The search for two missing children on the Passaic River in Passaic Wed., July 29, 2026 (ABC 7 Eyewitness News via YouTube) The search for two missing children on the Passaic River in Passaic Wed., July 29, 2026

⬛ Vigil to honor Passaic River child victims held over the weekend

A vigil to mourn the deaths of two children who were swept away by currents the Passaic River last week drew dozens of people Sunday to the Market Street Bridge.

Mourners tossed hundreds of flower petals into the river during the emotional memorial.

Crews found the body of 10 year old Milina Dula Friday night near the bridge. On Wednesday night, the body of her friend, 10 year old Michael Klenk was found.

The two, along with Michael’s 11 year old sister, Hope, were playing on a nearby bot launch when they fell into the river. Only Hope survived.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora says the boy was a hero—saved his sister by pushing her near the rocks for safety before he drowned.

Registration is now open for Drew University's fall semester of The Empty Nester program (Drew University via Facebook) Registration is now open for Drew University's fall semester of The Empty Nester program (Drew University via Facebook)

MADISON — In May, Drew University wrapped up the inaugural semester of its Empty Nester program, designed for adults adjusting to life after their kids move out of the house.

The course is open to all adult learners, with a focus on intergenerational learning, says Angelina Brown, long life learning coordinator for the Empty Nester program at Drew.

So many unusual programs are offered in celebration of long lives. All the classes are two to three hours long, sort of mid-week bite-sized unusual topics that are both academic and fun.

Eleven classes will be offered in the 2026 fall semester, including two online classes.

Registration is now open.

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