🎓 Life after the kids: Drew University is expanding its Empty Nester program, offering unique classes designed for adults seeking learning, connection and new experiences.

👻 Ghost tours to mixology: Participants can explore haunted archives, historical cocktails, Egyptology, Shakespeare, astronomy and more.

🍂 Fall registration open: The 2026 semester features 11 classes, including digital literacy, Renaissance art, comic books and a "Thriller" dance class.

MADISON — In May, Drew University wrapped up the inaugural semester of its Empty Nester program, designed for adults adjusting to life after their kids move out of the house.

Empty nesters are heading back to college at this New Jersey university for cocktails, ghosts, and fun (Drew University) Empty nesters are heading back to college at this New Jersey university for cocktails, ghosts, and fun (Drew University)

Drew University's Empty Nester program offers lifelong learning

The course is open to all adult learners, with a focus on intergenerational learning, says Angelina Brown, long life learning coordinator for the Empty Nester program at Drew.

While most students are between the ages of 50 and 65, she says there are some in their 40s, 70s, and 80s. Anyone who is in a life transition will find this program rewarding, Brown said.

The goal of the Empty Nester program is for long life learners to seek intellectual engagement, personal enrichment and community connection in midlife and beyond, Brown said.

Floriography at Drew University's Empty Nester program (Drew University) Floriography at Drew University's Empty Nester program (Drew University)

The idea came from a class in Arizona focused on serving the empty nest community. The program at Drew is an entryway into a whole community and a whole engagement that’s truly body, mind and spirit, Brown said.

So many unusual programs are offered in celebration of long lives.

“What we want to do is engage body and mind and really set up our old age as we are moving into those decades. It’s a program that gets you off the couch,” Brown said.

All the classes are two to three hours long, sort of mid-week bite-sized unusual topics that are both academic and fun, she added.

Comic book and Marvel drawing at Drew University's Empty Nester program (Drew University) Comic book and Marvel drawing at Drew University's Empty Nester program (Drew University)

Ghost tours, historical mixology and Egyptology among popular classes

During the inaugural semester, where 50 people were registered, one of the most popular classes offered was The Ghost Tour, taught by Drew University archivist Candace Reilly.

She gave a tour of supernatural holdings and archives with a look at antique books on demonology, ghosts and something called "Malleus Maleficarum," which is a witch-hunting book from the 1500s.

Empty nesters are heading back to college at this New Jersey university for cocktails, ghosts, and fun (Drew University) Empty nesters are heading back to college at this New Jersey university for cocktails, ghosts, and fun (Drew University)

When looking at these books in the archives, the class was allowed to hold and touch these books. After learning about these special collections, the class went out that night and explored haunted spots, told ghost stories, drank warm apple cider and ate cinnamon donuts.

From there, the class went on to have a literary discussion of Mary Shelley, the author of "Frankenstein," a few weeks later. Following that intergenerational discussion, the class went to see the play performed at the Shakespeare Theater. All of it paired beautifully, Brown said.

Historical Mixology class at Drew University's Empty Nester program (Drew University) Historical Mixology class at Drew University's Empty Nester program (Drew University)

Another class favorite this past spring was Historical Mixology. During this course, a Drew professor will focus on a particular decade. Brown said this past spring, the focus was on the 1920s.

The class discussed Prohibition, looked at actual artifacts from that decade, and of course, mixed drinks that were popular during that time, as well.

Historical mixology will be offered each semester. The next one in the fall will focus on the 1950s, and Brown said it will be an online class where participants can mix their drinks from the decade (possibly a grasshopper) at home.

Egyptology at Drew University's Empty Nester program (Drew University) Egyptology at Drew University's Empty Nester program (Drew University)

Another popular class is Egyptology.

“We were able to look and handle rare elephant folios, and there have been six amazing books that were drawn up through the Napoleanic expedition which Napolean handled himself,” Brown said. There was also a lecture and art history lesson to complement the course.

Floriography at Drew University's Empty Nester program (Drew University) Floriography at Drew University's Empty Nester program (Drew University)

Fall Empty Nester classes now open for registration

This fall, the Empty Nester program will be offering a Digital Literacy and Pop Culture class.

It’s about developing social media skills through the lens of pop culture. The 1950s Historical Mixology class will also be held, plus Color in the Renaissance.

There will also be a Hamlet discussion class where participants will learn about Hamlet, then watch the play at The Shakespeare Theater.

Participants will learn how to do Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” dance during a community dance class that will be offered in October.

The exploration of comic books, floriography, marbling, astronomy and an autumn landscape art class will also be held, plus a walking book club, Brown said.

These classes are all about learning, experiencing and doing, she said.

Eleven classes will be offered in the 2026 fall semester, including two online classes.

Registration is now open. For more information and to register for fall classes, visit here.

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