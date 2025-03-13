Arson investigation underway at Bayer exec&#8217;s Madison, NJ home

Arson investigation underway at Bayer exec’s Madison, NJ home

Bayer headquarters in Whippany (Google Maps/The Borough of Madison New Jersey via Facebook)

🔥 Fire at pharma company exec's home

🔥 Investigators believe it was an attack

🔥 Residents were home at the time of the blaze

MADISON — A fire at the home of a pharmaceutical company executive is being investigated as an arson attack, according to authorities.

The blaze on East Lane in Madison broke out on the morning of Tuesday, March 4, according to the Morris County Prosecutor's Office.

Firefighters got to the scene around 7:30 a.m. and quickly put out the fire before it significantly damaged the home, authorities said. There were no injuries.

"This is an active and ongoing arson investigation by the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Arson/Environmental Crimes Unit," spokesperson Meghan Knob said.

Several other law enforcement agencies are involved in the investigation, including the FBI, NYPD, MTA police, NJ Transit police, Madison Police, Morris County Sheriff’s Office CSI Unit, and the New Jersey State Fire Marshals Office K-9 Unit.

While the prosecutor's office is not identifying the victim, Yahoo Finance reports the house is owned by an executive at Bayer.

READ MORE: USDA cuts $26 million for New Jersey food banks, school lunches

The global pharmaceutical corporation confirmed the attack in a statement, saying they appreciated the quick response from law enforcement.

"An incident occurred at the private home of one of Bayer’s U.S. executives. The family is safe and unharmed," the company said.

The home in Madison was bought in 2022 for $2.25 million, Yahoo Finance reported. Several homes in the neighborhood were bought for more than $5 million.

No arrests have been made. While the fire is being investigated as an arson, authorities have not speculated on any possible motives.

