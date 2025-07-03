🚨Tow operator Daniel Ortiz was helping a driver on Route 287

HARDING — A tow truck operator was killed Wednesday as he helped a driver with their broken down vehicle along the shoulder of Route 287.

The death sparked outrage by coworkers, who hoped the preventable loss will bring more attention to a roadway safety law.

State Police Sgt. Jeffrey LeBron said the tow truck was with a disabled Honda on the southbound right shoulder near Exit 31 (Route 124).

A Jeep SUV then came down the shoulder and struck both vehicles and the tow truck operator, Daniel Ortiz, 24, of Hopatcong.

Ortiz died at the hospital.

The driver of the Jeep suffered minor injuries. LeBron did not disclose the identity of the Jeep driver or whether he would be charged with any offenses.

Ortiz, nicknamed DJ, worked for Ron & Sons Towin,g which took to Facebook to express both its anger over a violation of New Jersey's Move Over Law and the loss of a dedicated tower.

"DJ at just the age of 24 was one of our drivers, one of our brothers who was killed on the side of 287 because someone couldn’t be bothered to slow down or move over," the company said on its Facebook page.

"He was out there doing his job. Helping someone in need. Standing on the shoulder with his lights flashing, clearly visible, clearly working and someone’s complete negligence and lack of attention ended his life in an instant."

Move Over Law now includes disabled vehicles

The Move Over Law, which requires drivers to move to the next lane if possible, or slow down below the speed limit, when they come across a police vehicle, fire truck, tow truck, ambulance or highway maintenance trucks. It was expanded in December to include disabled vehicles with flashing hazard lights or road flares/reflective triangles.

Violating the new rule comes with the same potential fine as the original law, anywhere from $100 to $500. A driver can be assessed points on their license if they violate the law more than twice in 12 months.

"Say his name. Remember his face. Remember his light. And remember the rage and pain behind these words the next time you see flashing lights on the shoulder. Because you don’t get to say 'I didn’t see him' when someone dies," the company said.

"That excuse doesn’t bring someone’s dad or brother or son back. That excuse doesn’t work when you’re the reason someone’s life is over. Rest easy, DJ. We will never stop saying your name. And we will never stop fighting for you. We will continue to carry your chains from here.

