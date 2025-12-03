🚨A 4-year-old child was found injured and unresponsive Tuesday afternoon

🚨State police responded for a 'medical assist'

🚨Details about the child's injury were not disclosed

WANTAGE — An injured 4-year-old is dead after State Police were called and offered a "medical assist" on Tuesday afternoon.

A State Police spokesman said troopers found the injured child unresponsive at a home on South Shore Drive around 12:30 p.m. The home is located inside a residential development along Lake Neepaulin. The child later died.

Wantage, which is just south of the New York State border, is serviced by the State Police.

Details about the child's injury were not disclosed.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom