4-year-old dies after ‘medical assist’ in Sussex County home
🚨A 4-year-old child was found injured and unresponsive Tuesday afternoon
🚨State police responded for a 'medical assist'
🚨Details about the child's injury were not disclosed
WANTAGE — An injured 4-year-old is dead after State Police were called and offered a "medical assist" on Tuesday afternoon.
A State Police spokesman said troopers found the injured child unresponsive at a home on South Shore Drive around 12:30 p.m. The home is located inside a residential development along Lake Neepaulin. The child later died.
Wantage, which is just south of the New York State border, is serviced by the State Police.
Details about the child's injury were not disclosed.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Significant or historical events in New Jersey for December (in chronological order)
Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during December. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com.
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander