🐶 Multiple Chihuahua mixes were illegally dumped in Sussex County towns, with some injured and still on the loose.

🚨 Officials urge residents to drive cautiously, check cameras, and not chase the scared dogs.

📸 Wantage Township Animal Shelter is asking the public to help identify the culprits and donate supplies for the pups.

Sussex County officials are asking the public for help in identifying the person or persons responsible for “illegally dumping” multiple dogs in three towns.

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Multiple dogs were "illegally dumped" in three Sussex County towns, and some remain on the loose (Wantage Township Animal Shelter via Facebook) Multiple dogs were "illegally dumped" in three Sussex County towns, and some remain on the loose (Wantage Township Animal Shelter via Facebook) loading...

Chihuahua mixes abandoned in Wantage, Stillwater, and Lafayette

Chihuahua mixes were illegally dumped in Wantage, Stillwater, and Lafayette, according to the Wantage Township Animal Shelter’s Facebook page.

“Some have been safely contained, but others are still running loose, and traps have been set in an effort to bring them to safety,” shelter officials wrote.

The dogs were physically thrown from cages and abandoned at these locations. Several of them are injured and scared, and are currently receiving veterinary care.

Others remain on the loose.

Multiple dogs were "illegally dumped" in three Sussex County towns, and some remain on the loose (Wantage Township Animal Shelter via Facebook) Multiple dogs were "illegally dumped" in three Sussex County towns, and some remain on the loose (Wantage Township Animal Shelter via Facebook) loading...

Community urged to help identify animal abuser

At this time, the shelter does not know who is responsible for this heinous act.

Multiple dogs were "illegally dumped" in three Sussex County towns, and some remain on the loose (Wantage Township Animal Shelter via Facebook) Multiple dogs were "illegally dumped" in three Sussex County towns, and some remain on the loose (Wantage Township Animal Shelter via Facebook) loading...

But they are asking the community to review the photos and share the Facebook post so they can identify whoever did this and hold them accountable.

They are urging residents that the loose dogs are scared, so please do not chase them.

Drive slowly through the area. Check cameras. If anyone has any information, please contact the shelter here or call 973-875-9390.

Multiple dogs were "illegally dumped" in three Sussex County towns, and some remain on the loose (Wantage Township Animal Shelter via Facebook) Multiple dogs were "illegally dumped" in three Sussex County towns, and some remain on the loose (Wantage Township Animal Shelter via Facebook) loading...

Donations needed to care for dumped pups

The Wantage Township Animal Shelter is also asking for donations of small-breed dog food and wee-wee pads to care for the pups.

Multiple dogs were "illegally dumped" in three Sussex County towns, and some remain on the loose (Wantage Township Animal Shelter via Facebook) Multiple dogs were "illegally dumped" in three Sussex County towns, and some remain on the loose (Wantage Township Animal Shelter via Facebook) loading...

“Your help in spreading the word could make a critical difference in this investigation and help ensure these animals get justice. Thank you for supporting the safety and protection of animals in our community,” shelter officials wrote.

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