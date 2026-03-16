🚗 Statewide pothole repair campaign begins in New Jersey today.

🚗 Drivers may face daytime lane closures as crews repair potholes on state highways between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

🚗 Motorists are urged to report potholes by calling 1-800-POTHOLE.

The annual statewide campaign to repair potholes across New Jersey begins today, so don’t be surprised if you see extra crews on state roadways.

Careful not to blow out a tire, as these craters can wreak havoc on vehicles.

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NJ statewide pothole repair campaign kicks off after harsh winter

“Winter is tough on our roads. That’s why our crews are working quickly to repair them. New Jersey drivers deserve safe, smooth roads, and this campaign is about fixing problems fast to keep people moving and our economy flowing,” said Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

With a more active winter this year and temperatures constantly fluctuating between above and below freezing, the New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) expects to repair more potholes this season than last.

Potholes are created by water seeping into cracks in the asphalt and then expanding when it freezes, and this type of weather pattern has really taken a toll on state highways, Acting Transportation Commissioner Priya Jain said.

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Why winter weather causes potholes on New Jersey roads

Starting today and over the next couple of months, the NJDOT’s priority will be repairing potholes formed this winter.

Crews will close lanes on various roadways between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., which could cause traffic delays. NJDOT will post messages on electronic signs to alert motorists of these closures when possible.

Detailed current repair locations will be posted continually here.

Call 1-800-POTHOLE to report a pothole in New Jersey as winter weather wreaks havoc on roadways (Canva) Call 1-800-POTHOLE to report a pothole in New Jersey as winter weather wreaks havoc on roadways (Canva) loading...

Lane closures and traffic delays expected as crews fix potholes

Then, as the weather warms up and asphalt plants reopen, crews will start to perform permanent patch operations on problematic sections of the roadway. This work is a little more complex, which may require milling and paving, which is typically done overnight.

In the past five years, NJDOT has repaired an average of approximately 155,000 potholes per year. So far, this fiscal year (July 1, 2025, to March 13, 2026), NJDOT has repaired 89,100 potholes.

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How New Jersey drivers can report potholes

As a reminder, NJDOT is asking motorists to slow down in work zones so crews can safely make repairs. When possible, motorists should move over when approaching a service vehicle stopped on the side of the road. If it’s not possible to move over, then please slow down.

If you see a pothole, be sure to call 1-800-POTHOLE (1-800-768-4653) to report it, or go online to report potholes on state roads using a mapping feature to help identify the exact location of the pothole.

To report a pothole on county roads, contact the appropriate jurisdiction.

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