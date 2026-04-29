💔 Trenton teacher Monica Morris, 51, was stabbed to death inside her home

🔥 Two other adults escaped as the home was set on fire

⚖️ Husband charged with murder after being found holding a bloody knife

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A beloved New Jersey teacher known for her warmth and generosity was found brutally killed inside her home after a frantic 911 call warned, “He’s killing my mom.”

Monica Morris, 51, a culinary instructor at Trenton Central High School, was discovered in a horrifying scene early in the morning, leaving students, colleagues and loved ones reeling.

A neighbor told police she heard Morris screaming for help and urging someone to call 911 as her husband attacked her.

The neighbor used a key to enter the home and found Jerome Morris, 51, on top of his wife, holding the knife, just moments before police arrived.

Authorities said Monica had recently left her husband and was seeking a divorce. Court documents indicate Jerome Morris had a history of stalking and “chronic unemployment.”

Police find husband with bloody knife at scene

The call came from the Erial section of Gloucester Township around 2:30 a.m., sending police to a townhouse on Freedom Way.

Inside, officers found Morris in a third-floor bedroom with severe cuts to her neck and throat, surrounded by blood as a fire burned in the room.

Firefighters carried her outside, where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities said two other adults inside the home were able to get out safely as the fire spread.

Firefighters and officers encountered Jerome Morris holding a knife covered in blood. He was taken into custody and later charged with murder and a weapons offense.

Investigators say the fire was intentionally set.

During the chaotic response, three police officers were injured, including one who was treated at a hospital and released.

School mourns beloved Trenton teacher

Morris was remembered as a caring educator who touched countless students.

“Your warm smile, calm tone and beautiful heart touched so many of us,” Trenton Councilwoman Crystal Feliciano said on her Instagram page.

"Our school and community will never be the same with you no longer in it. Thank you for all the love you poured into our students and our staff. Thank you for your gentle spirit and for sharing your talents with so many."

Students called her “one of the sweetest teachers,” recalling how she showed love to anyone who needed it.

"I pray that each of us remember her soul and her genuine love that she gave to her kids and kids who weren’t even her blood. I hope she felt the same love from us that she poured into each and every single one of us," another said on Facebook.

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