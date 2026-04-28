Woman in her 50s found stabbed to death after early morning fire

🔥Male suspect in custody as fire investigated as possible arson

🔥Neighbors evacuated after smoke spotted townhouse

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A woman was killed in a stabbing and fire in a home early Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. in a townhouse on the 100 block of Freedom Way in the Erial section of Gloucester Township. Investigators say the fire was intentionally set.

Police removed the body of a woman in her 50s and took a male suspect into custody, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. Their identities were not disclosed.

Charges are coming against the male, MacAulay said.

Neighbors describe smoke-filled scene

Other people in the home escaped, according to CBS Philadelphia.

A neighbor told NBC Philadelphia they saw smoke coming from the home but no flames.

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