Woman found stabbed to death after overnight blaze sparks arson probe
Woman in her 50s found stabbed to death after early morning fire
🔥Male suspect in custody as fire investigated as possible arson
🔥Neighbors evacuated after smoke spotted townhouse
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A woman was killed in a stabbing and fire in a home early Tuesday morning.
The fire was reported around 2:30 a.m. in a townhouse on the 100 block of Freedom Way in the Erial section of Gloucester Township. Investigators say the fire was intentionally set.
Police removed the body of a woman in her 50s and took a male suspect into custody, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. Their identities were not disclosed.
Charges are coming against the male, MacAulay said.
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Neighbors describe smoke-filled scene
Other people in the home escaped, according to CBS Philadelphia.
A neighbor told NBC Philadelphia they saw smoke coming from the home but no flames.
This is a breaking story. Check back for additional details.
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