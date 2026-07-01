☑️Vincent Battiloro agreed to remain detained during a brief virtual court hearing

☑️The 18-year-old faces two murder counts in the deaths of two best friends

☑️Despite being charged as an adult, some case details remain private

ELIZABETH — The teenager accused of using his Jeep to deliberately running down two Cranford best friends appeared in adult criminal court for the first time Wednesday, saying only a handful of words before agreeing to remain behind bars.

Although Vincent Battiloro is now being prosecuted as an adult, much of the case still remains shielded from public view because he was 17 when Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas were killed. Wednesday's appearance offered the first public glimpse of Battiloro since the case left Family Court.

On Wednesday, Battiloro went before a Superior Court judge via video for a virtual hearing that lasted less than 3 minutes.

Wearing jail garb, unkempt hair and scruff on his face, the now-18-year-old showed no emotional reaction as he responded to the judge's yea-and-no questions.

He confirmed that he was waiving his right to hold a detention hearing, keeping him locked up as the case proceeds through the grand jury process for a possible indictment.

Battiloro was not wearing the glasses he sported while he livestreamed himself calmly playing a video game a day after using his speeding Jeep Compass to mow down Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas on Sept. 29.

Battiloro is charged with the first-degree murder of the girls, who were riding an e-bike on Burnside Avenue. Maria's family said Battiloro, the son of a police officer in a law enforcement family, had spent months stalking her and making swatting calls to their home.

Because he was a juvenile at the time, he was charged in Family Court after his arrest two days after the crash. The case was moved up to Superior Court last week.

Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas (via GoFundMe), flowers left in the memory at crash scene on Burnside Ave in Cranford (CBS New York via YouTube) Maria Niotis and Isabella Salas (via GoFundMe), flowers left in the memory at crash scene on Burnside Ave in Cranford

Case remains under intense public scrutiny

Days before the girls were mauled by his Jeep, Battiloro made a creepy YouTube live video where he revealed disdain for Maria because, he claimed, she laughed at conservative influencer Charlie Kirk's death. He also blamed a "mental health crisis" and bullying at school for his problems.

Police calls from Battiloro's home reveal the parents had trouble keeping him under control, reporting, for example, that Battiloro had sprayed his own father with mace before taking his car in August. At least once, he was also kicked out of the home by his father, according to another police call.

It was not disclosed where Battiloro is being held. His attorney, Rubin Sinins, did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for comment.

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