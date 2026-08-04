🐢 More than 160 turtles dumped in a Cranford river are now safe thanks to a massive rescue effort led by the Mercer County Wildlife Center.

❤️ Volunteers, first responders and donors rushed to help after the turtles were found struggling to survive in the water.

💚 The wildlife center is still seeking donations for food, UV lighting and supplies as the investigation into who dumped the turtles continues.

CRANFORD — A Mercer County wildlife animal rescue is overwhelmed with gratitude after so many people stepped up to help and care for more than 160 turtles that were illegally dumped in a river in Cranford last week.

Fire officials said the box turtles, some native to New Jersey, and some that aren’t were found along the river on July 29. Someone had dumped them. The turtles are not aquatic and were forced to swim for their lives.

They rounded up as many as they could and urged residents that if they saw one of these turtles on their property to call authorities immediately.

A Mercer County wildlife rescue is caring for about 160 turtles that were illegally dumped near a river in Cranford (Wildlife Center Friends via Facebook) A Mercer County wildlife rescue is caring for about 160 turtles that were illegally dumped near a river in Cranford (Wildlife Center Friends via Facebook)

Mercer County Wildlife Center caring for 167 rescued turtles

As of Monday, Aug. 3, Mercer County Wildlife Center in Titusville, Hopewell Township, wrote on Facebook that it is currently caring for 167 turtles, in addition to the hundreds of wild animals already in their care, placing extraordinary demand on their rehabilitation team and resources.

“I truly want to thank all of you for the incredible support during this unprecedented event for the Mercer County Wildlife Center. In the first 24 hours, I was panicked about how we would handle this. In the next 24 hours, we had a plan were getting everything done,” said Mercer County Wildlife Center Rehabilitation Manager Nicole Golden.

Turtles were admitted, weighed, triaged, X-rayed, photographed, medicated as needed, and provided with nutritious food, water, and a safe place to rest.

A Mercer County wildlife rescue is caring for about 160 turtles that were illegally dumped near a river in Cranford (Wildlife Center Friends via Facebook) A Mercer County wildlife rescue is caring for about 160 turtles that were illegally dumped near a river in Cranford (Wildlife Center Friends via Facebook)

Community donations pour in after illegal turtle dumping

Golden issued a special thank you to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection Fish and Wildlife law enforcement who got to the scene quickly and stayed in contact with her.

She also thanked Cranford residents who collected turtles to keep them safe and abided by the rules put forth by the Cranford Fire Department, Wildlife Center Friends who made funding possible, the Mercer County Park Commission, a well as the endless number of volunteers, staff and the public for their outpouring amount of donations.

A Mercer County wildlife rescue is caring for about 160 turtles that were illegally dumped near a river in Cranford (Wildlife Center Friends via Facebook) A Mercer County wildlife rescue is caring for about 160 turtles that were illegally dumped near a river in Cranford (Wildlife Center Friends via Facebook)

How to help the rescued turtles in New Jersey

Wildlife Center Friends is still raising funds to help purchase storage bins, water pans, UV lighting, food, and other items needed for the turtles’ rehabilitation.

To donate money so the center can get what they need, click here.

If you would prefer to purchase supplies directly, you can help in these ways:

• Uncle Jim's Worm Farm – Purchase a gift card that can be emailed to the director.

• Amazon Wish List – Purchase needed food and UV lights:

Police have not said who is responsible for dumping the turtles and where they came from.

For questions, contact the Cranford Health Department at (908) 709-7238 or Animal Control Solutions at (908) 722-1271.

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